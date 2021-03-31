Washington Football Team seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft: Ron Rivera tackles offensive tackle with top pick

The Washington Football Team is one of the most active teams in free agency, and will soon have another chance to build its roster through the 2021 NFL Draft. While Ron Rivera has added several intriguing pieces such as quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and cornerback William Jackson, there are still gaps to fill and some depth issues to be addressed if Washington is to repeat as NFC East champion.

Thanks to The Draft Network’s seven-round mock concept machine, we were able to go through a full design as Washington’s general manager. We haven’t been able to tackle every position we wanted due to a few top-heavy position groups, in addition to how the board fell, but here’s an attempt to see how Washington’s 2021 NFL Draft will go:

1 (19) OT Bitches Jenkins Oklahoma State 2 (51) WR Amari Rodgers Clemson 3 (74) S Jamar Johnson Indiana 3 (82) LB Pete Werner Ohio state 4 (124) CB Shaun Wade Ohio state 5 (163) WR Shi Smith south carolina 7 (244) OL Drew Dalman Stanford 7 (246) RB Rakeem Boyd Arkansas

We would have considered selecting a quarterback at number 19 depending on how the board fell, but all five of the best signalers were selected in the top 10. At number 19, we were satisfied with taking a player who has a versatile player. offensive lineman. Not many teams enjoy throwing in a rookie on the left side of the attack line, but maybe Bitches Jenkins is a player who can handle that responsibility. He could serve as a guard initially or perhaps at the right tackle, but has experience playing both tackles and is one of the best tackles in his class.

Just like last year, it will be interesting to see where wide receivers are guided through the first part of the design. We know we get a little bit of this by getting Amari Rodgers out of Clemson with our runner-up, but he has great next-level potential. He caught 77 passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns for the Tigers last year, and while Washington picked up Samuel and Adam Humphries on free duty, you can’t have enough guns. It was hard to see how Terry McLaurin was the only consistent wide receiver last year, and this team can’t have that if they want to raise their status as contenders. As you may have noticed from above, we are not done adding to the recipient yet.

In the third round, we took two players on the defensive side of the ball. Jamar Johnson of Indiana could be a hybrid security or Washington’s next free security. Washington has an impeccable line of defense, but needs some linebacker help. We tried to fill that need here in the third round. You have to wonder if Pete Werner could see some starting reruns in Year One. He had a impressive Pro Day this week, so who knows if he’ll be available at number 82 in general?

We weren’t expecting to have two Ohio State kids in a row, but that’s exactly what happened. Shaun Wade is listed as a cornerback, but it is probably more appropriate to give him the vague title of “defensive back” at this point. You will probably remember him as the player who injured Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff last year. We think of him as a hard-hitter who knows how to rush the quarterback, likes to hit the open field, and has shown some ball skills in the past. His versatility is something we think Washington’s coaching staff would value, and it could be fun to see him and Kamren Curl on the field together. Both players are athletes who can wear different hats in defense, making this formidable unit even more difficult to read pre-snap.

While we may have gotten to Rodgers earlier in the draft, we caught a potential gem in South Carolina’s Shi Smith in the fifth round. He never took over the attack during his time as Gamecock, but he’s a slot receiver that could surprise people on the next level. Humphries is the perfect mentor for him, but with the injuries the veteran has sustained over the past two seasons, Smith may be able to see some playtime in Year One. Certainly a bit of a project, but it has potential. Again, building weapons is something we have paid attention to. Rodgers and Smith fit into your prototypical “slot” role, but that doesn’t mean they should be used exclusively there.

We concluded the concept by taking another offensive lineman in Drew Dalman out of Stanford and then running Rakeem Boyd back from Arkansas. Dalman played in the middle of college, but could potentially play some guard. As for Boyd, walking back isn’t exactly a huge need for Washington, but it’s always smart to explore un-worded prospects or go from scratch and pick one with a later pick. Boyd was featured on the hit TV series “Last Chance U”, and rushed to 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. He finished after six games played in 2020.

One facet of this fake design that will irritate many is that we decided not to draft a quarterback. With how the design board fell, we didn’t see good value in picking one with our top picks. Washington could add one more signal caller, but that should be done later in the draft if five are taken quickly. But then again, I bet rolling with Fitzpatrick, Kyle Allen, and Taylor Heinicke isn’t something Rivera would be against.