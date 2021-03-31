Tennis Channel / USTA College Tennis Top 25: March 31, 2021





The rankings will be published every Wednesday on Tennis Channels and the USTAs platforms, including the USTAs Top 25 homepage, through the close of the 2021 NCAA Championship, which will be held on the USTA National Campus Men Rank (last week’s ranking) Points

1. (2) Florida 295 2. (1) North Carolina 293 3. (3) Baylor 269 4. (T7) Virginia 258 5. (5) Tennessee 256 6. (4) Texas 245 7. (10) Texas A&M 209 8. (6) Michigan 205 9. (9) Ohio State 202 10. (T7) TCU 196 11. (13) Illinois 193 12. (12) Wake Forest 167 13. (11) USC 152 14. (14) South Carolina 139 15. (17) Arizona 138 16. (15) Georgia 121 17. (20) UCF 104 18. (19) Mississippi 101 T19. (21) Mississippi State 63 T19. (22) UCLA 63 21. (16) NC State 47 22. (25) Pepperdine 41 23. (23) Kentucky 32 24. (24) State of Arizona 22 25. (NR) Georgia Tech-15 Votes Received: Stanford 12, Oklahoma 11, VCU 8, Middle Tennessee State 6, Texas Tech 6, Oklahoma State 4, Alabama 1, Tulane 1

Withdrawals: Stanford (18)

Note: Ivy League schools did not participate in spring sports Ladies Rank (last week’s ranking) Points

1. (1) North Carolina 300 2. (2) Texas 288 3. (3) Georgia 272 4. (4) UCLA 253 5. (5) Pepperdine 252 6. (6) Florida State 230 7. (10) Stanford 224 8. (8) State of Ohio 211 9. (13) Virginia 197 10. (9) NC State 194 11. (12) Northwest 183 12. (7) Duke 169 13. (11) Michigan 167 14. (15) Baylor 153 15. (14) Georgia Tech 139 16. (17) UCF 116 17. (20) Maroon 97 18. (16) Vanderbilt 85 T19. (19) California 73 T19. (22) Kentucky 73 21. (21) Tennessee 68 22. (24) Texas A&M 64 23. (18) LSU 56 24. (25) Florida 33 25. (NR) Miami (Fla.) 8 Votes Received: Rice 5, Texas Tech 5, Arkansas 3, Oklahoma 2, Arizona State 1

Lost weight: Arkansas (23)

Note: Ivy League schools did not participate in spring sports Note: The Oracle / ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings are available at wearecollegetennis.com Around College Tennis Division II The biggest men’s competitions take place this week in Georgia, where ITA No. 1 Columbus State will compete against No. 7 Valdosta State on Wednesday and No. 6 Lander on Saturday.

There were two ITA Top 5 battles on the women’s side in the past week, with No. 4 Nova Southeastern shutout No. 3 Lynn 7-0, and No. 2 Barry also got past Lynn, 6-1. Another big game will see Barry fight No. 8 Saint Leo on Friday. Division III The NCAA has moved the 2021 Division III championships from Claremont, California, to Chattanooga, Tennessee. The main DIII event will head to the USTA National Campus in 2022. Pictured above: Sam Riffice, UF junior Photo courtesy of the University of Florida

