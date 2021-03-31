Namibia clashes with Zimbabwe in the first international cricket home series for over 50s

Namibia will host the first-ever international home series for cricketers over 50 years old in Windhoek from April 1-5.

Natalia Nauyoma, Marketing Manager of Cricket Namibia, told Xinhua on Tuesday that all players must be at least 50 years old for the Castle Lite Over 50’s Easter Festival, which will bring huge exposure and experience to the home team.

“Zimbabwe is a full member of the ICC and quite a few visitors played Test and ODI cricket for Zimbabwe during their playing career. The series will test the Namibians’ ability and competitiveness, ”added Francois Erasmus, vice-captain of the Namibian team.

According to Erasmus, Namibia is looking forward to housing their African neighbor Zimbabwe as they have a rich cricketer heritage and culture.

“We are proud to receive them with the blessing of our Sports Council, Cricket Namibia, and our sponsors Castle Lite and FNB Namibia,” he added.