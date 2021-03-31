Tech Facts 31-3: Football is back, sort of





The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have started their spring training. For college football fans, it’s the second best time of the year after the start of the football season itself. The start of the spring training was delayed for a week due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests, as the article states. The spring game is as stated on April 23 here For those who would like to see some visual highlights from the Yellow Jackets spring practice, this article covers just that. It includes real-life photos and a video of head coach Geoff Collins’ press conference. Love the ACC Champions hat that Collins rocked at the press conference. I’m looking forward to the football version of it. Attention to detail would certainly be an area for improvement that the Yellow Jackets football team could make. Especially when it comes to sanctions. Tech was penultimate in the ACC last season in penalties; nothing but State of Florida things fared worse. The 119th place in Techs’ FBS out of 127 teams in penalty kicks, which the article points out, gives a pretty good impression of how bad the team was last season. Interestingly, last season was a step back for the team in what was Collins second season. During its first season, the team did well in the penalty shootout. While, admittedly, the offense made huge strides last season, it won’t help the team if they can’t clear their game. During the teams’ opening practice yesterday, there were enough officials on the field who added up the number of penalties imposed. Hopefully the team can focus on improving in this area. The team has open training sessions for interested parties on Saturday.

