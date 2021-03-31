Ladies tennis tops Dayton, Falls to SLU on weekend trip





DAYTON, Ohio The Duquesne women’s tennis team went 1-1 on their weekend trip to Dayton, Ohio, beating host Flyers with a score of 5-2 on Friday night before dropping 4-2 to Saint Louis on Saturday afternoon. the year with the weekend distribution. Duquesne 5 Dayton 2

Priyanka Mitta and Natasha Novak were able to give the Duquesne a quick start in the doubles and won 6-1 on the third flight. Ellen Shanahan and Daniela Latoni took the double point with a 6-4 on the first flight, after the Dukes’ No. 1 double pair fell 6-4. Margot Pessy , making her debut in singles at No. 1 of the year, took a win in three sets: 7-5, 5-7, 6-3. Meredith Lee overcame a loss in the first set by winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Ellen Shanahan brought in the deciding run for the Dukes, with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 victory. Daniela Latoni also won on the sixth flight, 6-3, 6-0, while Natasha Novak fell 6-4, 6-4 to number 2 singles, and Ana Utrilla Benito had to stop with 6-4, 4-5. “It’s always good to win a conference match,” said Duquesne tennis director Vanessa Steiner “We were able to execute our shots and game plan to get a nice victory on the road.” Saint Louis 4, Duquesne 2 The Dukes fought hard for the doubles, eventually falling to No. 1 in the doubles game, 7-6. Natasha Novak and Amulika Gottiparthy accounted for a 6-4 win over No. 3 in doubles while Ellen Shanahan and Daniela Latoni lost 6-2 to number 2 in doubles. Playing in singles, Natasha Novak gave the Dukes a quick victory by winning 6-1, 6-3 on the third flight. Daniela Latoni also won on the sixth singles flight, 6-0, 6-3. Margot Pessy would fall on the first single flight 6-4, 6-2 and Ellen Shanahan would lose 6-4, 6-0 in the second single flight. Meredith Lee lost 7-5, 6-0 to number 4 singles while Amulika Gottiparthy lost the first set 7-5 before the game was called. “Today we had a good chance of taking on an equal opponent,” said Steiner. “We had our chances of winning several matches, including the doubles, but we couldn’t take advantage. It was a solid team card, and we look forward to possibly fighting them again.” NEXT ONE Duquesne is back in action on Saturday, April 3, hosting Saint Joseph’s at 2pm at Alpha Tennis and Fitness in Pittsburgh.

