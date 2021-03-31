Explained: The Science Behind Pimple TT Rackets

Four other names were added to the Olympic selection of the Indies, table tennis players Achanta Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee. In addition to the individual places, a mixed doubles team, Batra and Kamal, also qualified.

A common strategy of the female paddlers is to use studded rubbers on one side of their bats or rackets.

Batras in particular is the long pimples, or long pips, rubber, a defensive selection that is a rare choice among the gaming elite today.

To her credit, the Khel Ratna has learned how to bring that defensive rubber (which she uses on her backhand) to life in matches, helping her lead the women’s team to the first-ever gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The long pimples are not completely obsolete from the game, but it is now mostly a holdover from a time when cunning was popular and rewarding.

What is long stud rubber?

There are different types of rubber surfaces that are used on a bat. One of them is the elongated surface. A pip is a cone-shaped raised bump. As the name suggests, the wicks on this type of rubber are long and thin and bend when in contact with the ball.

This rubber is generally used by players with their weaker backhand sides.

How does it work?

According to the website of equipment manufacturer Butterflys: Long Pip rubbers are generally used by players who rely on their opponents to make mistakes. The composition of long pip rubbers is similar to short pip rubbers, but the kernels are larger. When your opponent’s ball hits this surface, the higher pips are easily bent, reversing the oncoming spin.

In essence, this defensive rubber has the opposite effect on the spin that comes from what the opponent is playing. If an opponent plays a topspin hit, the return of this rubber has backspin; if the opponent plays with backspin, the return gets topspin. This is regardless of whether the player using the long-pip has played a heel (backspin movement) or a close-up close racket face loop (topspin movement).

Is It Effective?

Playing someone using a long-studded rubber can be confusing based on the action of the shot. If a player closes the front of the racket and plays the shot with a bottom-up motion, you can expect a topspin shot. If it is an open face and played from top to bottom, then backspin.

However, the effect that the long pimple has is independent of the movement. Instead, the outgoing spin depends on what’s coming on the other side of the table.

For example, if a shot comes with topspin, and a long-pip player plays a topspin motion return, the nature of the rubber will actually reverse the spin and send the return with backspin.

The rubbers on the international stage are effective to some extent, but more against lower-ranked or junior players.

It’s very hard to keep it up at a senior level, and the number of players using it decreases as you grow, says 2008 Olympian Neha Aggarwal, who also used long blemishes.

Ultimately, you can’t just rely on this rubber to win. You need more skills. (The reverse spin effect) can help you create an opening, but you must have the eye and the skill, and a normal flat rubber to kill a point.

One of Batras’ tactics was to switch the side of the bat mid-rally to switch between long pimples and flat rubbers (for powerful hits), a strategy often used by players who use long pimples.

Is the long rubber popular?

It was. Former World No. 1 Deng Yaping of China won nine world championships (singles, women’s doubles and team) and four Olympic titles (in singles and doubles in 1992 and 1996) using the long pimple.

Long blemishes are a rare feature these days and are used by defensive players when used at all. Most of the stud rubbers seen now are the short pips that are considered offensive rubbers. Sutirtha Mukherjee uses this variant, as does Japan’s current World No. 3 Mima Ito.

Flat or reverse rubbers attacking rubbers are the most prominent choice of rubbers today.

Why has its popularity declined?

Players have become aware of the behavior of stud rubbers and play accordingly, reducing the element of surprise.

Crucial in reducing the popularity of rubbers was the rule that the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) introduced on July 1, 1986, making it mandatory for a bat to have a different color of red and black on each side. Before that, players could use the same color on both sides, making it nearly impossible for an opponent to distinguish which rubber is used for which shot.

In addition, in an effort to increase the number of rallies per point, the ITTF has increased the size of the ball from 38mm in diameter to 40mm in diameter after the 2000 Sydney Olympics according to the BBC, this was the first change made to both tables was introduced. , net or ball since 1937. The slightly larger ball made it more difficult to turn, even when using long pimples.

Players have also gained a lot of physical strength on both wings, eliminating gaps for those using this rubber. Players now have more weapons, adds Sathiyans coach and former national champion S Raman.

Tables have also become much faster. The surface is smooth which gives it less friction, which means that the ball spins less when bouncing. So these conditions have made it difficult to sustain when using a long-pimpled rubber.