Sports
Sir Alastair Cook is open to continuing the cricket career in the province this season
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook has found satisfaction after returning to the county set-up full-time and is willing to continue playing after the end of this season if that fun continues.
After lowering the curtain on his record-breaking career in England in the summer of 2018, Cook signed a three-year deal with Essex and has helped them to the glory of the County Championship and the Bob Willis Trophy ever since.
Cook is entering the final year of his deal and while hesitant to categorically confirm that he would continue after this campaign, the left-handed opener suggested this is an enticing option.
Well, watch it go and see how I feel at the end of it and what happens, he said. I’m kind of in the dark in a way, because in three months I might be thinking, you know what, it’s time for someone else to take my part.
I hadn’t really played much (at Essex) until 2018 and enjoyed it, without the real control and pressure of playing international cricket.
In county cricket, you go back to basics in a sense: you hit, catch, and enjoy why you started it. With that and the support of my family, I can keep going.
I’m not going to sit here and make some huge statement, but while I’m in this situation and the sun is shining and I find the center of my bat more often than my pillow, then I move on.
The 36-year-old, who amassed a record 12,472 runs in 161 tests in England, revealed he ticked off an item off his bucket list after helping Essex to the county honor in 2019 before entering the Bob Willis Trophy 12 months later. dragged the guard.
Cook played in a handful of games when the county ended their 25-year wait for the county crown in 2017, but told Chris Silverwood, who then oversaw Essex and is now England’s head coach, that his burning ambition was to become a play a full part in winning the national title. first-class title.
He said there were a few reasons why I kept playing. First, I didn’t know what I wanted to do and it was a big hole to fill if you’ve only played cricket and I also wanted to win a trophy for Essex.
I was part of 2017 and played the first six or seven games, but I didn’t play all season. I spoke to Chris Silverwood and it was on my bucket list to win the County Championship so it was great to do it in year one.
Last year was very different but very enjoyable. Hopefully we can continue with that.
The motivation will be there, because you don’t want to disgrace yourself, you don’t want to look dumb, and there’s no better feeling than scoring runs.
A sensational 172 from Cook backed Essex to win the Bob Willis Trophy after a draw against Somerset at Lords, which was held behind closed doors due to coronavirus limitations.
Cook, however, welcomed the possibility that the crowds would return this summer.
If we walk to the MCG with a full house or The Oval when we won the Ashes 2009 and the atmosphere there, you can’t buy that anywhere else, you can’t have that experience anywhere else unless you live it, Cook added.
We really notice it when players and in every team when fans can finally return, appreciate it enormously.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]