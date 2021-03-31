In-state recruitment is increasing in a significant way

Do you remember over the years when we looked at the Clemson football signing day program to see just a few names in total from the state? Well, that would be about to change.

The good news is that Clemson Football has been able to expand itself into a national brand and the Tigers have won recruiting battles with potential clients from all over the country, including Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Texas and California, to name a few.

But there is still no doubt that Clemson wants products in the state. The Tigers want to have players on their roster who are from the state of South Carolina who can make an impact. Unfortunately, there just haven’t been many of those guys.

Here’s a look at the past few recruiting cycles and how many 4-star and 5-star were from the state of South Carolina. (These are according to the 247 Sports’ Composite Player Rankings

2015 : 5 (1 in-state commit that was 4 stars or higher)

: 5 (1 in-state commit that was 4 stars or higher) 2016 : 6 (3 in-state commits that were 4-stars or higher)

: 6 (3 in-state commits that were 4-stars or higher) 2017 : 4 (1 in-state commit that was 4-star or higher)

: 4 (1 in-state commit that was 4-star or higher) 2018 : 6 (3 in-state commits that were 4-stars or higher)

: 6 (3 in-state commits that were 4-stars or higher) 2019 : 3 (no in-state commits that were 4 stars or higher)

: 3 (no in-state commits that were 4 stars or higher) 2020 : 5 (no in-state commits that were 4-star or higher)

: 5 (no in-state commits that were 4-star or higher) 2021: 2 (no in-state commits that were 4 stars or higher)

So for those keeping up, Clemson Football has had eight commits of 4 stars or higher from the state of South Carolina in the past seven recruiting cycles

Most of those 4 stars have gone south carolina and a few have gone to places like Georgia and North Carolina, and one thing has become clear before we move on: Clemson clearly doesn’t need the state to be good to win national championships.

The Tigers have been involved in national recruiting battles and have deliberately not spent much time targeting some in-state products in the past. The vast majority of in-state products that Clemson wanted got Clemson. There are a few exceptions, like Jordan Burch, but that’s pretty much the rule.

If there is a fight between the Tigers and Gamecocks, Clemson wins 95 percent of the time.

That said, this 2022 recruiting course is a bit different.

While South Carolina is involved in numerous recruiting battles in the state, we have major college football programs like Florida, Alabama and Georgia coming into the state looking for the talent.

The state of South Carolina currently has six potential clients listed as 4 stars and there is a chance that a few more can get 4 stars before it’s all said and done. Clemson is firmly entrenched in combat for three of them, and the Tigers have already locked up pledges from two of them.

Four-star WR Adam Randall and four-star OL Collin Sadler have already committed to the Tigers.

Who are the others that Clemson focuses heavily on? Four-star CB Jeadyn Lukus (the number 1 player in the state), four-star TE Jaleel Skinner and four-star WR Antonio Williams.

While Williams is not yet to be offered by Clemson, he and the Tigers keep in regular contact and has a strong interest in Clemson from the start.

As for the other two, you’d paint Lukus as a tough Clemson football skinny, but the Tigers should close, and we consider Skinner – who is also heavily recruited by Alabama – as a skinny to Florida too.

If everything went according to plan, the Tigers could walk away with possibly five commits from within the state that are 4-stars or higher. That would be five more than in any of the last three recruitment cycles combined.

As we said, Clemson doesn’t need the state to be good, but it does make it easier. It will be interesting to see how these recruitments go and what the Tigers’ final commit list looks like when all is said and done.