Foundation Academy Tennis finds success on the court | West Orange Times & Observer

Anytime, anywhere: that has become something of an unofficial motto of the Foundation Academy boys and girls teams.

With no tennis courts on campus, the lions are nomads scouring the country looking for a place to practice and play. By taking their matches to other schools, they never have a real home game.

When you add complications from COVID-19 – preventing them from using the courts in Veteran’s Memorial Park in Winter Garden – things have been different, said head coach Brian Barnard.

“We go into town and ask for a court, and they give us a court when we get there first, and then sometimes there is no court available,” Barnard said. “We practice on the fields at the back of the school, do defensive lobs and serve at tables and so on – just do anything to get some kind of racket in the right position. It’s just been a weird year. “

However, it wasn’t entirely unexpected that things would be so much different, Barnard said. With that in mind, he knew he would have to change a number of things to give his players the best chances to be successful. So, like any good coach, Barnard improvised and began to focus on making full use of the available technology.

“I knew we were going to have a hard time with training – whether it’s court planning or things like that, we were just having a hard time,” Barnard said. “We really wanted to make sure the kids could make the best use of every second on the field, so we changed some strategies.

“We made sure to use some video, so for each exercise or any other exercise we gave a video of them and sent it to them, and we split it up and said, ‘This is what you do and this is what we would should try to do, “just to get the quality out of practice rather than quantity,” he said.

FROM ADVERSE, SUCCESS

Before last season ended prematurely, the program gained momentum, Barnard said.

“We were definitely getting somewhere,” he said. “I was like, ‘You can definitely see the improvement from year to year.’ When COVID hit, we stopped and they said, “It’s summer and you can practice, but you can’t be within six feet of each other.” Well, that’s perfect for tennis because we’re pretty far apart. ”

Every day – Monday through Friday – 10 to 12 athletes showed up to hit a tennis ball because they were tired of sitting at home.

During that time, the team progressed – built itself through the fundamentals of the game itself. By the time the new season arrived, they were more than ready – no matter where they practiced or played. So far it is clear that all the work and new approach to the game has paid off.

The boys’ team started the season 10-0 and is currently 13-1, with the only loss being a strong Windermere Prep team. Much of the success this year has been playing lines 1 through 4 – which includes Luke Burton (1), Kyle Binkley (2), Everett McMullen (3) and Larenz Peri (4).

On the crucial Line 3 – often a decider in matches – McMullen, an eighth-grader, is the national leader in wins on his line, while Binkley is number 2 in the country for line 2 singles wins. Meanwhile, Burton – an unbeaten year on Line 3 last season – is the most athletic on the team, and Peri has a blistering service clocking in at over 100mph.

“Those four guys … they can play against each other and make each other better,” Barnard said. “That is really great to see as a coach.”

On the girls’ side, the year was a bit more difficult. The day before practice began – freshman Dakota Darnell (Line 1) went down with an injury, forcing junior Maggie Goodman to step in and fill the part.

Since those early setbacks, the Lions have accumulated to an 8-5 record. Darnell is back on track, and the Foundation has found ways to win games. Currently, Claire Herring is in the top 10 nationally with wins, Hope van der Reit is undefeated in district play and eighth-grader Nia Young has found significant multi-line play for the Lions.

As the regular season draws to a close and the district tournament begins, Barnard said, no matter what happens next, he is proud of what these teams have accomplished in a difficult year.

“I am very happy that they are happy,” said Barnard. “It is absolutely worth it to see their faces light up and walk through the halls with their heads held high… and in the morning they are recognized. They are not shy about making sure (people) know that they are on the tennis team. “