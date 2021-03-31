Sports
Coaches’ hockey teams for boys and girls from 2021
As reported to the Burlington Free Press sports department. The Free Press annual all-state teams, as well as the Miss and Mr. Hockey squads will be revealed in April.
GIRLS HOCKEY
* Editor’s Note: Based on a lack of matches due to a shortened season, Coaches decided to allow individual coaches to nominate players from their teams rather than select an all-star team based on votes.
BFA-St. Albans:Caroline Bliss, freshman, come on. Macie Boissonneault, senior, goalkeeper. Jode Gratton, sophomore, forward. Sophie Zemianek, junior, defense.
Burlington / Colchester: Brynn Coughlin, senior, forward. Kendall Muzzy, senior, defense. Camryn Poulin, freshman, forward. Ruby Wool, senior, forward.
Burr and Burton:Penelope Francomb, senior, forward. Stella Turner, senior, forward. Lola Herzog, senior, goalkeeper.
CVU / MMU: Karina Bushweller, sophomore, defense. Riley Erdman, sophomore, forward. Tess Everett, sophomore, forward.
Essex:Sophie Forcier, senior, goalkeeper. Courtney Himes, Senior, Defense. Hannah Himes, senior, come on. Abigail Robbins, Senior, Forward. Celia Wiegand, sophomore, defense.
Hartford:Grace Bazin, junior, defense. Nora Knudsen, junior, defense. Izzy Stack, senior, forward. Sophie Trombley, junior, defense.
Harwood: Hailey Bricky, senior, defense; Amelia Nordle, senior, forward; Louisa Thomsen, sophomore, forward.
Middlebury:Channing Brush, grade 8, defense. Abby Hodsden, senior, goalkeeper. Audrey Schnoor, senior, defense. Ella Tucker, freshman, forward.
Missisquoi:Abigail Bessette, senior, defense. Madison Conley, senior, goalkeeper. Brianna the Elder, senior, come on.
North Country / Lyndon:Julia Ballinger, Senior, Defense. Korey Champney, senior, defense. Liza Morse, junior, forward. Reese Petit, freshman, forward.
Rice:Katherine Hoff, senior, forward. Emily McDonald, senior, goalkeeper. Vittoria Pizzagalli, sophomore, defense. Alison Walker, senior, forward.
Rutland: Izzy Crossman, junior, forward. Alexis Patterson, senior, forward.
South Burlington:Sabrina Brunet, freshman, attacker. Catie Collins, freshman, defense. SofiaRichland, junior, attacker. Ella Troville, senior, defense.
Spaulding: Hannah King, sophomore, forward Rebecca McKelvey, sophomore, forward Molly Parker, sophomore, defense. Zoe Tewksbury, junior, defense.
U-32:Cece Curtin, senior, forward. Caitlyn Fielder, sophomore, forward. Gracyn Kurrle, freshman, defense.
Woodstock:Lily Gubbins, sophomore, defense. Skylar Haley, junior, forward. Isabel Konigenberg, sophomore, attacker.
Academic all-stars *
* Seniors with a minimum cumulative average of 3.5 points.
BFA-St. Albans: Chiara Skeels.
Burlington / Colchester:Brynn Coughlin, Kendall Muzzy, Ruby Wool.
Burr and Burton:Skylar Casey, Miranda Eisenman, Abby Farrington, Kilo Francomb, Emma Hall, Lola Herzog, Annette Zilka.
Champlain Valley: Alicia Veronneau, Katherine Veronneau.
Essex: Sophie Forcier, Megan Ginnett, Courtney Himes, Hannah Himes, Abigail Robbins
Missisquoi: Abigail Bessette, Madison Conley, Elizabeth Laroche, Brianna Parent.
North Country / Lyndon: Julia Ballinger, Korey Champney, Emily Tanner.
South Burlington: Aly Larose, Ella Troville.
Spaulding: Emily Wilson.
U-32: Cadence Burgess, Cece Curtin, Ireland Hayes, Delanee Hill, Elizabeth Guthrie.
Woodstock:Novah Conway, Emily Dean, AvaDodson, Eliza Dodson, Sadie Gravelle.
DI BOYS HOCKEY
Player of the year: Andrew Gubbins, Woodstock.
FIRST TEAM
Forward:Ryan Clark, Essex. Max Line, Essex. Garrett Micciche, rice.
Defense: Joe Maher, Essex; Daehan McHugh, Rice.
Goalkeeper: Jack Averill, Champlain Valley.
SECOND TEAM
Forward:Tobey Cram, Essex; Charles Green, Woodstock; Matt Merrill, BFA-St. Albans
Defense:Owen Benoit, BFA-St. Albans; Riley Shepard, Woodstock.
Goalkeeper:Andrew Libby, rice.
THIRD TEAM
Forward: Hunter Fay, South Burlington; Sam Rubman, RIce; Cam Saia, Champlain Valley.
Defense: Shane Burke, South Burlington; Cole Tarrant, Rice.
Goalkeeper: Max Foster, Essex.
D-II BOYS HOCKEY
Player of the year:Finn OHara, Harwood. Coach of the year:Eric Libardoni, Brattleboro.
FIRST TEAM
Forward: Hunter Mason, Mississippi; Jack Pattison, Brattleboro; Skylar Platt, Harwood.
Defense: Tucker Stearns, Middlebury; Tyson Sylvia, Harwood.
Goalkeeper: Liam Guyette, Harwood.
SECOND TEAM
Forward: Will Hauf, Mount Mansfield; Gavin Howard, Brattleboro; Jakub Mulac, Burr and Burton.
Defense:Ryan Gerard, Brattleboro; Steven King, Missisquoi.
Goalkeeper:PJ Bouchard, Missisquoi.
THIRD TEAM
Forward: Dan Lanoue, Lyndon; Ethan Messier, Missisquoi; Will Taggard, Brattleboro.
Defense: Emmett Edwards, Burr and Burton; Greg Golonka, U-32.
Goalkeeper: Austin Wood, Brattleboro.
FAIR MENTIONS
Forward:Nate Adams, St. Johnsbury. Alex Brown, Mount Mansfield. Mason Foard, Brattleboro. Nick Matteis, Lyndon. Victor Pallesvesa, St. Johnsbury. Jackson Porter, Missisquoi. Neil Rohan, U-32. Bode Rubright, Middlebury. Gavin Thomsen, Harwood. Tanner Woodard, Harwood.
Defense:Charlie Gates, Missisquoi. Cooper Goodrich, Milton. Jacob Green, Harwood. Dylan Miller, Lyndon. Joey Niemo, Middlebury. Jonathan O’Brien, Harwood. Isaac Overton, Missisquoi. Harrison Wheeler, Mount Mansfield
Goals:Declan Heney, Mount Mansfield, Colin MacDiarmid, Lyndon.
