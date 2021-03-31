Already another IPL? Why too much cricket spoils it for fans

Less than two weeks after playing a test run of four games, five T20s and three ODIs against England, the Indian cricket team will spread into franchise teams to compete in the Indian Premier League. In the wake of the Covid pandemic, the revised schedule has meant that the annual tournament is expected to start less than five months after the final of the previous IPL on Nov. 10. Meanwhile, the Indian team has also played four. Test series and limited games in Australia. The hectic schedule raises some obvious questions.

Is Indian cricket overcompensating for the time lost due to the pandemic? Is the factor of overkill the proverbial elephant in the Board of Control for Cricket chamber in India? Is one of the richest sports organizations in the world able to see the issue of the surplus number of games in the same way that millions of followers of the sport and even the players see it?

Last April, great Caribbean cricketer Michael Holding noted that the coronavirus-forced interruption of the cricket calendar could be a blessing in disguise as world cricket took a moment to reflect on the direction it was heading in pursuit of relentless commercialization . Everyone has just been running headlong down the hill, looking for every dollar available. But can we pause for a moment, hit a plateau for a while and sit down and see if everything is okay? Too much cricket is being played, for example Holding, who is now a prominent commentator.

However, in explaining the situation, Holding also spoke of the pressure on administrators to satisfy the broadcasters who are paying for more and more cricket action.

However, the overdose could undermine the interests of even the broadcasters. Fluctuations in the viewership of cricket matches over the years can be attributed to many factors, but the overkill factor would be one of the most likely. This is confirmed by data on TV viewers. In 2015, for example, one report in the Economic times said, the number of television viewers for cricket fell 40 percent in 2014 to 61 gross points per week, from 105 in 2008.

Not just Tests and ODIs, even IPL matches registered a drop in the number of viewers in 2016 in DNAIn 2017, the number of viewers rebounded with an increase of 22.5 percent, only to fall again during the final phase, such as Mint and reported.

Aided by being played in the shortest format and favorable evening TV slots, the IPL could still dominate audience ratings this season. But the BCCI needs to look beyond the franchise and consider viewership for bilateral series with less sought-after opposition, such as Sri Lanka. If they are more imaginatively planned, even those encounters could attract more attention. Currently, the hectic calendar means that such matches are ultimately the receiving end of a cricket overdose, as shown by TV viewer data collected by the Broadcast Research Audience Council over the past decade.

In fact, even top tournaments like the IPL can benefit from imaginative planning. While the pandemic-forced home stay and other black swan factors could have played a role, the significant gap in cricket action was a major factor behind the 2020 edition of IPL, played from September to November, being the. BARC figures

Viewer fatigue has often been associated with the uneven quality of matches, with some highly competitive matches with good quality sides generating more interest. However, the chance that this will happen is very small, given the enormous frequency and number of encounters. Either way, avid supporters of the sport would like more control over the schedule for a more qualitative build-up and a sense of opportunity when watching the anticipated matches. That becomes a victim when the hectic calendar robs even more important encounters of their place in the more enduring cricket memory.

While top cricketers around the world have intermittently voiced concerns about the toll a hectic calendar can take on their non-cricket lives and recovery from injuries, the career aspirations of new players and financial concerns of the seniors are causing the administrators’ feathers to fall. being blown up is a very risky option. Top stars, however, can be safe in their own worth to the administrators while raising the issue. Earlier this month, for example, Indian captain Virat Kohli called for players to be involved in planning decisions. “The players everywhere need to be addressed and consulted. I think it’s very important to consider how much cricket you play. It’s not just the physical side of the thing, it’s the mental side too, Kohli.

At the same time, the recent report for granting paternity leave to various players indicated that even such involvement can only be democratic to a certain extent, with some votes counting more than others.

The sense of timing is as crucial to technically smooth and elegant hitting as it is to putting matches into their captivating frame. That’s how the clear memory of a cricket encounter, manageable through the haze of countless other matches, persists. This is something that money-rich cricket authorities like BCCI need to understand. They need to plan the cricket calendar to strike a good balance between giving fans breathing room to watch and wonder and make money to make all that happen. The Indian cricket body seems nowhere near to have found that half-salvo of balance at this point.