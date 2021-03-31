Football teams maintain the home advantage without an audience, according to research | Science

While soccer players sweat it out on the field, their supporters scream and sing in the stadium, which gives the home players an advantage. When Covid-19 hit, some expected that home advantage would disappear when spectators had to watch matches on screens, but research suggests home teams maintain a statistical advantage over their visitors.

Researchers have long studied the phenomenon of home advantage that implies public support, referee bias, psychological effects of expectations, travel fatigue, familiarity, territoriality and tactical behavior as factors, but there is no consensus on what the main drivers are.

The ban on spectators during Covid provided an ideal opportunity for scientists to measure the impact of audience support, which is why researchers compared more than 1,000 professional matches without spectators and more than 35,000 matches with audiences in 10 professional leagues, including Spain, England and Germany. during the 2010-11 to 2019-20 seasons.

In the study, researchers examined the impact of spectators on four broad categories, including home advantage (measured by the number of goals and points scored) and disciplinary penalties (measured by fouls, yellow cards, and red cards). Without the thousands of home supporters, the home advantage decreased by about a third, but the decrease was not statistically significant, they found.

Prof Matthias Weigelt of Paderborn University, a study author and season ticket holder at Arminia Bielefeld, a team in Germany’s Bundesliga, said he was surprised by the findings.

I was always convinced that I was with the games and supported the team, sometimes at least changed something. But what can you do? It’s science, and the large dataset of over 40,000 games eligible for the study cannot be ignored. Social support does not appear to be a key factor in the home advantage.

Under normal circumstances, home teams receive fewer disciplinary sanctions and are able to take more offensive actions compared to away teams. But, in line with previous research, the authors found that the difference in disciplinary sanctions disappeared or even reversed somewhat when the crowd was absent, suggesting that the presence of spectators would likely be the sole or predominant reason for biased refereeing behavior. wrote in the magazine Plos One.

If a team were to ask me what to do to get an advantage, I should tell them to put as much social pressure on the referee as possible. The problem is, that’s not fair, so I don’t really want to say that while I think it’s true and that’s what it says in this study, the lead author, Fabian Wunderlich from Germany’s Sport University Cologne, said, warning that it is still It was always unclear what the main drivers of home advantage are and that VAR (video assistance for referees) was not included in the analysis.

Thomas Peeters, who runs the Erasmus Center for Applied Sports Economics in the Netherlands, said that since not all matches in the 2019-2020 season were played behind closed doors, the study (among other recently published studies) may not accurately reflect the true impact of the crowd on home advantage.

The no-spectator 2019-20 games used in the study were also towards the end of the season, a period usually seen as a make-or-break time for teams hoping to end the season strongly and to qualify for European football. A better experiment would have been to use data from the 2020-2021 season, he said.

Home advantage is not really an issue in a round robin tournament like the English Premier League where the home advantage is exchanged, they are tournaments like the FA Cup when you only play one game in a certain area if it is problematic, he added .

In general, home teams sell the tickets to home fans, and home fans are pretty happy when they win, he said. So increasing the likelihood of that happening might not be that big of a deal in giving the customer what the customer wants.