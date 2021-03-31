Oakland residents are against tennis court fence | West Orange Times & Observer

People are starting to see some improvements at Oakland’s five-acre Speer Park – but not everyone is in favor of all the changes being made.

The tennis courts have been repaved, giving players a smooth surface again; However, the 3-meter-high, black vinyl-coated chain link running on all four sides has provoked an angry reaction in a number of residents.

The topic was raised in public comments at the March 23 Oakland Town Commission meeting.

Daniel and Pat Bodiford, who live on Tubb Street near the park, were the first to speak against the fence.

A photo on the Orange County Property Appraiser website shows the old fence, which was placed at each end of the court.

“We like open space,” said Daniel Bodiford. “We are all in favor of seeing tennis courts upgraded, (but) nothing in the meetings said anything about a back wall and fences. We were shocked to see a 3 meter high fence everywhere. … I think we could have done without the black wire fence. “

Some residents are angry about the new wraparound fence.

The Bodifords aren’t the only ones disappointed with the fence.

“I was sad to see it go up,” said Michelle Territo, who lives across the street from the park. ‘I know we were talking about refurbishing the tennis courts. … I certainly did not imagine it would be a 3 meter high chain link, and I did not know it would be 50 meters from the side of the park. “

When the city wanted to make major improvements to Speer Park, officials met with residents to get input on what they wanted to see in the park. Residents had asked the city to preserve the park’s natural aesthetic.

The city hired the highly recommended NIDY Sports Construction, or Longwood, for the tennis court project.

“They are the standard specifications used in tennis courts construction,” said city manager Steve Koontz. “When it got to the committee on December 8, it contained all the specifications, including the 3 meter high fence.”

Mayor Kathy Stark said she asked Koontz to create a timeline of the city’s involvement in the project “so that we could see at every step of the way we were providing the property information. Nothing was done behind closed doors, nothing was decided that was different from what was voted on during the meetings. “

All calendar packs contain details of all city projects, including size, height, materials and other variables. These agendas are available to the public on the city’s website the week prior to city committee meetings.

“Sometimes when you see it on paper, it doesn’t really look the same as it will look in real life,” said Commissioner Mike Satterfield. “I would hate to think that everything we do has to be redone. … But let’s be open and see what the city thinks about it.

If it is a city problem, let’s go back to the drawing board. “

“I know the staff are taking due care … talking to the experts,” said Commissioner Joseph McMullen. “I want the public and everyone to know that when we go into projects like this, we don’t go into them half-handed. … We talk to experts, get opinions from other cities and towns when we do projects in the city. … I don’t want people to think we’re not listening. We have done our homework. “

Lu Milliken asked if the city planned to add plants around the fence. Koontz said staff discussed plantations to soften the look.

“This is old Oakland,” said Milliken. ‘It’s not a shiny new development. You are talking about a very residential area. … We don’t want to look at anything commercial anywhere. We want it to look natural. “

“It’s still a park; we’re not promoting it, ”Stark replied.

“I used to have a great view of the gazebo and park … and it’s no longer strange,” Territo said. “I hope we can make a few small adjustments. … We don’t need to have a sports park here. It is a beautiful natural park. I just hope you have an open mind and tweak it a bit. Improvements were needed, but maybe we could change it a bit. It is not a sports complex. We are not going to have competitions there. … I think it would keep our city strange. “

After several people spoke out against the fence, the committee agreed to see if it would be modified. The issue will be on the agenda for further discussion at the meeting of the city committee on April 13.

The city is engaged in renovation projects at Speer Park, located at 331 N. Tubb St., as money becomes available every budget year. The master plan includes a new playground, additional sidewalks and landscaping, updated signage, a butterfly garden, tennis and pickleball courts, and a second pavilion.

The old tennis court was substandard and the concrete surface was cracked. It had a two and a half meter fence at the ends. The new course is regulated in size and made of asphalt, making it easier for players, said Public Works Director Mike Parker. The playing field is painted green and new nets are placed.

The new pickleball field has a 2.4 meter chain link with a black vinyl coating; the surface is painted green. Parker said that when both jobs are complete, the area will gain benches and sidewalks and have a Florida native landscape.

Koontz said the playground will be replaced in the next phase. In keeping with the natural look, the city is installing equipment in the colors brown and green.

CHANGE STREET NAME

The City of Oakland assumed responsibility for 438 State Road / Oakland Avenue last year – from the Oakland / Winter Garden municipal boundaries to West Colonial Drive. However, there are parts of the road that have not been officially renamed Oakland Avenue, which has caused problems when residents and businesses call 911.

Orange County and the city have both issued addresses along that stretch of road; and while there are telephone numbers in the 911 system for West Oakland Avenue, there are none for SR 438.

The roadway will now be officially known as East and West Oakland Avenues, and Tubb Street will be the dividing line between east and west.

IN OTHER NEWS

• The committee approved the second reading of a regulation enabling the city to make safety improvements to a pedestrian crossing of East Oakland Avenue near Sansparilla Road. It includes rectangular fast-flashing beacons and additional safety signs.

City manager Steve Koontz said the city is now rolling out its public safety campaign and the upgrades will be installed in April. The city wants drivers to be willing to stop once the equipment is in place and understand the rules.

“You have to stop the whole time someone is on the pedestrian crossing, not just when they are in front of you,” Koontz said.

“When the crosswalk is built and the lights are on, it’s enforceable under Florida statute,” said Oakland Police Chief John Peek. “We’ll be able to enforce that crossing.”

• The committee authorized Johnson Controls to design and install a new HVAC system at Oakland Avenue Charter School. The original system was installed about 18 years ago and has exceeded its expected life. The estimated cost to design and build a system that will operate in a 41,000 square foot space is nearly $ 3 million. The city will fund the amount for 10 years through NCL Government Capital.

• City manager Steve Koontz reported that 237 COVID-19 vaccinations were given at two pop-up locations in Oakland.

“We’ve done a really great job reaching out to the Oakland community,” he said. “We had a lot of older residents coming in. Orange County Fire Rescue, Department of Health, and city personnel made sure they got in and out quickly.”

• Mayor Kathy Stark read two proclamations: Water Conservation Month in March and Child Abuse Prevention Month / Wear Blue Day on April 1.