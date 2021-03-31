Sports
“Who better to lead the way than black women?”
Black Girl Hockey Club (BGHC), a women’s community space for black hockey women, partners with professional hockey player Saroya Tinker to raise money for young black athletes.
Together, Tinker and BCHC founder Renee Hess raised more than $ 30,000 to build a scholarship fund for hopeful black hockey players.
Tinker knows firsthand how difficult it is to establish yourself within the hockey realm as a black woman. Even after graduating from Yale and becoming a National Womens Hockey League (NWHL) player for the Metropolitan Riveters, she still says she felt lost in the shuffle.
Throughout my career, I felt like I wasn’t being seen and heard no matter how good I was and whether or not I spoke, Tinker told In The Know. But now I think because of this [partnership], this is just proof that we are being seen and that we are being heard. And for me I think that brings me a lot of joy.
Less than 5 percent of the National Hockey League is made up of players of color, and that number is even lower for the NWHL. In fact, it wasn’t until 2015 then Blake Bolden became the first black woman to play professional ice hockey.
Hockey is one geographically isolated sports, which means that many public high schools don’t offer it as an option. Some players have to go to a preparatory school to play at a high level, or sometimes women have to play on a men’s team. Plus, the sport is expensive skates, padding, gloves, helmets, sticks and lessons can bring you thousands of dollars.
I never expected our little fan club to grow into such a movement, Hess told In The Know. It’s great to see the community build, to get more connected with other Black fans and players and people who work in hockey. It’s great to have that unification.
BCHC was founded in 2018 by Hess, with the largest initiative aimed at tackling the financial gatekeeping associated with hockey. Hess wanted young black girls to have the opportunity to play in a travel competition and play for as long as they wanted, regardless of whether or not they wanted to turn pro later in life.
It’s the kind of environment that Tinker wished she was growing up and that’s why she immediately signed up with the scholarship committee.
I did have a follower and a whole new platform to contact after I set up, Tinker said. I wanted to have more purpose than just people looking at me because again, I’m playing for more than just myself now. I play for the girls.
I was very surprised how willing people were to donate and how enthusiastic people were about it, Tinker said of the GoFundMe more than $ 30,000. I am excited to continue to help grow that program.
We would be able to facilitate a culture shift in hockey that is incredibly necessary and needed right now, Hess said. And who better to lead the way than black women?
You can donate to the Black Girl Hockey Club here
