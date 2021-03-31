Sports
Colorado could become the epicenter for table tennis in the US.
Editor’s Note: The following article reflects the author’s views
After a few months it was clear Sports betting in Colorado was different.
Not just because it started in the midst of a global pandemic and there weren’t any major sports to bet on. But that undoubtedly stimulated this table tennis phenomena that are simultaneously bizarre, fascinating, weird and awe-inspiring.
In the first monthly settlement reports of the state, niche sport began to emerge in the top 10.
There is nothing else to bet on, so that makes sense.
But come at the end of July and the beginning of August, the big sports resumed and table tennis was still there.
Fast forward to it February the handle of sports betting and the sport most played as a child was again in the top 10. This time it was No. 6, which came in $ 6.8 million in betting. That was more than football, golf and MMA. Since the launch of sports betting last May, the sport has made an appearance $ 85.1 million in handle.
It is now clear that Colorado and table tennis betting are linked.
In other words, Colorado can’t stop ping pong.
Want to stay table tennis here?
Now is the time to embrace this whim.
No longer should the state, operators, media or industry experts wonder when this craze will disappear.
It’s here to stay like that pungent scent of it Greeley
There is not much you can do about it, it is now part of the identity of the state.
So embrace it.
Accept it.
Colorado must become the epicenter of table tennis.
The states’ gambling cities, casinos, and sportsbook operators must go all-in.
As Johnny Avello, the DraftKings sportsbook director of operations, said of Colorado and table tennis betting:
It’s amazing, isn’t it? Table tennis has such a high volume because of the point by point. So the gamblers in Colorado, it’s not just because they’re betting something before the game. It’s because while the games are going on, the guys are playing in-game bets in table tennis, every point. That’s why the handle is as high as it is.
Go all-in
You probably just asked, what does all-in mean?
Glad you asked.
One idea is to work with casinos table tennis competitions, tournaments, or locations in the state.
Heck, maybe the casinos can host table tennis events.
In fact, the Barstool retail sportsbook on the Ameristar has more than enough space to set up a few tables.
Since the state likes to gamble table tennis, bet live on the sport while watching it in the real sportsbook.
This can happen in Black hawk Centre and Cripple Creek
After last year’s economic devastation caused by COVID-19, who knows how long it will take to get back to normal.
The perfect storm of events from a week ago seems to indicate Coloradance are eager to get back to casinos, gamble and have fun.
Embracing table tennis certainly wouldn’t hurt.
You know there is a market for it, so find ways to capitalize on that.
Sponsor local table tennis competitions
So when life is back to normal, host a table tennis event at a casino.
Work with Table tennis in the USA. to organize an event to test the waters.
As the website says, USA Table Tennis is the national sports board. USATT is committed to the advancement of the game for the benefit of players, tournament directors and clubs.
One aspect for which USA Table Tennis is responsible is the sanctioning of tournaments.
Not only would this help the casinos in Colorado and cities, it would also help the various table tennis leagues in the state that have been crushed by COVID.
More than a year later, if you have it Denver Table Tennis Alliance website, it still says at the top of the homepage, Coronavirus update: DTTA closed until safe to reopen.
Obviously, the casinos and cities must partner with USA Table Tennis to ensure that the equipment and settings are up to standards. But that’s one way this can benefit everyone involved.
As for the operators …
As DraftKings a cornhole league, why not table tennis?
Colorado has always been unique. It’s one of the many reasons this state is so special. What makes it so nice is that the state is embracing that culture. It’s time to do it again because of this newly discovered fascinating and weird quirk enabled by sports betting.
Let’s make Colorado the epicenter for table tennis.
