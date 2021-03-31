Sports
Nanticoke fired from the UAlbany lacrosse team
ALBANY – Tehoka Nanticoke played his last game in a UAlbany uniform.
Lacrosse head coach Scott Marr, gentlemen, fired his top scorer on Wednesday “on the basis of internal team problems,” according to a brief statement from UAlbany’s athletics department ahead of Marr’s weekly Zoom conference with the media.
He declined to comment further, except that the team had been expecting the entire season and ready for staff losses.
“Nothing [changes], really, ”said Marr. “We’ve already played two games without him this year. He was dropped from the line-up due to COVID and the suspension. We’re ready to move on, so we’ve prepared all season with everyone on the team who can’t be in the line-up.
“We have people in place, and guys who’ve played all season, so it’s not a huge adjustment at all.”
Nanticoke, a senior attacker from Six Nations, Ontario, was selected for an honorable mention for All-America in the preseason, leading the Great Danes with 23 points on 15 goals and eight assists despite missing two games.
He was one of several players out for the season opener due to COVID-19 protocols, and Nanticoke missed last week’s win over UMass while airing a one-match suspension by the America East for a fight that took place in the fourth. quarter of the Binghamton. road race on March 20.
Nanticoke was an acclaimed recruit with dazzling offensive skills who was named AE Rookie of the Year and All-Conference First Team in 2018 after 50 goals and 32 assists.
He went through a rocky second season in which he was ineligible for one match for a social media post that appeared to be promoting a company, then Marr put him on the bench the following week, a 14-9 home loss against No. 7 Maryland .
Nanticoke was UAlbany’s top scorer in 2020 when the season was canceled after five games due to the pandemic.
UAlbany’s statement reads, “The University of Albany lacrosse program and head coach Scott Marr have announced the resignation of Tehoka Nanticoke from the program. Nanticoke was fired on the basis of internal team problems. Marr and the program wish Nanticoke much progress. No further comment will be made at this time. “
Nanticoke posted the following message on Twitter:
“Good afternoon, world …”
“You may have heard it now, but I am no longer part of the UAlbany men’s lacrosse team. This was a difficult group decision for me to participate in the program longer. But it’s what’s best for me personally and for the future of this team. “
That said, I’m going to take classes online at the university. Coach Marr still drives and holds on to his dedication to keep me on track to graduate. It will and always will be a goal of mine to graduate since I left home in 2014. I have nothing but love for this program. I wouldn’t be who I am today without Scott Marr, Merrick Thomson, Liam Gleason and John Maloney, Derrick Eccles, Tal Bruno and Connor Russell are all coaches who pushed me to be the best day after day. “
“Most importantly, my teammates this year and former teammates I’ve had when I was part of this program are my brothers. I’ll ride and die with these guys for life. “
“I love these guys and can’t wait to see what this program has in store for them. Only bleed purp N gold. “
The “Uno out …” signoff refers to Nanticoke’s No. 1 jersey.
The 4-2 Great Danes will host UMass Lowell at John Fallon Field on Saturday.
“It doesn’t change anything,” said senior Alex Burgmaster. “As a team we are only focused on UMass Lowell at the moment, we are working hard to win on Saturday.”
“We might be able to move the ball a little bit differently without it in the lineup,” Marr said. “I think the boys play a bit more freely and more as a unit. We will see. Again, the games we’ve played without him, the thought process isn’t so much about getting the ball to him, but about getting the ball to someone. “
Marr had high hopes for this team coming to the season and believes the team can still achieve what it wants without Nanticoke.
“Absolutely,” he said. ‘They are very talented. I’m as deep as I’ve ever been, I have a great goalkeeper, we have great defenders. We get better in the faceoff X. We have a lot of guys who can play. They will play hard for each other, that’s for sure. “
