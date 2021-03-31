When can I play rugby, football and cricket? New Covid rules for outdoor sports after lockdown





Boris Johnson’s plan to lift lockdown restrictions was announced in February. The wider reopening of schools began on March 8, dividing other sections of society into a series of four steps, between March and July, when every adult should have received at least one vaccination. Elite sports were given a dispensation to continue during this current lockdown, but there is a call to prioritize recreational sports so that people can once again reap the tremendous physical and mental health benefits. Many sports and clubs face enormous financial uncertainty and are desperate to get back to work. Between July and December last year, there was a relatively broad resumption of sport and with spring approaching and the vaccination program being rolled out, the grassroots sports sector is finally reopening … Which sport can I play from March 29? All organized outdoor sports and physical activities for adults and children returned from Monday, March 29. This meant the reopening of numerous fields, courses and courses, as well as outdoor facilities such as swimming pools, golf courses, tennis courts, archery and riding stables and outdoor gymnastics. . Organized group activities, such as outdoor exercise classes, walking groups and competition cycling and running can also take place again. Activities must be organized according to Covid-secured protocols established by individual governing bodies and organizers. Physical education in schools and extracurricular school sports were allowed as early as March 8 and there is an exemption for disabled sports throughout the lockdown. What special rules are there for team sports such as football, cricket and rugby? Football can be played under normal rules, but the FA has insisted that there should be no handshakes, team huddles, goal celebrations, and shared water bottles. Players are also urged not to spit and yell when facing another person. Only participants are allowed to take a ball with their hands. The community rugby season has been canceled, but youth teams can hold friendly matches and rugby clubs are now allowed to hold contact training, with the exception of scrums and mauls. Training sessions should not exceed 20 minutes of contact. Cricket practice and friendlies can take place, and most league schedules are expected to start on time in mid-April. Participants are urged to avoid sweat or saliva on the ball, clean their hands and the ball every six overs, and are encouraged to use only their own equipment. Participants should arrive ready to play for all sports whenever possible and although toilets are accessible, all indoor locker rooms should be kept closed. Participants must maintain social distance during breaks in the game. What about sports with a social distance, such as tennis, golf and fishing? Fishing continued during the lockdown according to strict protocols. Recreational tennis is subject to the rule of six, returning on March 29, or two households – but both single and double rooms are allowed. The rule of six meant that four balls were immediately allowed in golf, a scenario not yet allowed in Wales, which is limited to two balls. Golf courses will maintain rules about not using bunker rakes and pin cleaning. Clubhouses will remain closed for the next few weeks until outside drinking is allowed.







