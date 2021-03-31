Sports
Sports Spotlight: Brianna Kulich, Windermere High Flag Football | Southwest orange
Brianna Kulich, senior on the Windermere High Flag football team, has made her presence on the field known to both the middle linebacker and wide receiver. Her playing has drawn her so much attention that she recently became the program’s first player to commit to practice the sport at Webber International.
How did you get into flag football?
My dad was actually the one who introduced it to me. He put me on a club team when I was 4 at the Orange County Parks and Recreation Center, and that’s when I really started to get a sense of it. That was the first time that I actually touched a football and started playing. That’s when I first started learning the positions. I played quarterback there, and then that passion and love for the game followed.
What was it about flag football that drew you there?
I just like the aggression, I like the competition of it. It’s basically a game where you don’t know what’s going to happen – especially if you have no idea who the other team is and how they perform – and it’s all just a surprise in a way.
Did you play any other sports before flag football?
Yes, I really played football before I played flag football. I’ve played soccer most of my life, and once I got into high school, I started playing soccer. Back in high school – my second year – I was into soccer, and then flag soccer was one of the other sports I would try again, so that’s how I got back to flag soccer when I went to high school.
Do you have a highlight from your playtime?
I think my highlight game would probably be when I joined Dr. Phillips was, and I first started playing quarterback. That was the first time we went 7-1. That was my first time coming back to it and playing a solid position as a quarterback. That was the peak of my flag football career as that’s what started me and set me up for Windermere when I switched.
You play on both the middle linebacker and the wide receiver. Do you have a preference?
I think middle linebacker would be my favorite position because that’s basically the quarterback of a defense, so you read the whole field, and you basically have to be open with communication – especially to the corners and safety on whether or not the quarterback on the other side is going to throw team deep, or if they are going to throw a short pass.
You are the first flag footballer from Windermere High to join a university. How is that?
I will say the process was kind of like a rollercoaster. I certainly couldn’t have done it without my parents and the help of my coach. It was really exciting – I was excited, a little bit nervous, and it was just a lot of emotions when I drew. But I am very excited to play at the next level and have the chance to be the first person from Windermere to actually go to college for this.
