The Ashley Ridge tennis team looks strong | Prep Sports





The Ashley Ridge Boys Tennis team has experienced some schedule breaks due to weather, but has had some wins. So far, the season has been going well with the team starting 5-0 and we are 3-0 in the region, said Ashley Ridge coach Sean McCawley. I think our experience and our depth on the ladder are our two greatest assets. We still have a lot of the season to play and some tough games are coming up, but I’m curious what these guys can do. The Swamp Foxes started their season with a hard-fought 4-3 win over Stratford. Singles winners for Ashley Ridge included seniors Daniel Schmedeke, Ryan Daley and Hampton Plyler. Schmedeke and Daley also teamed up to win at No. 1 in doubles to capture the match. The Swamp Foxes opened the regional play with a 5-1 victory over city rival Fort Dorchester. Singles winners for Ashley Ridge included Julius Scott, Schmedeke, Daley and Plyler. Walter Johnson and Drayton Firzlaff teamed up to win a close match at No. 2 Doubles job. The Swamp Foxes also won the rematch with the Patriots. The Swamp Foxes defeated SCISA opponent Pinewood Prep 5-1 on the Ashley Ridge courts on March 24. Schmedeke, Daley, Scott and Plyler claimed singles wins for AR and Matteo Riovera claimed a win for Pinewood. The next day, Ashley Ridge defeated West Ashley 6-0. Reid Quade, Luke DOrio, Plyler, Johnson and Firzlaff won in singles and Schmedeke and Daley teamed up for a win in doubles. Carter Hatcher started this season as the Swamp Foxes No. 1 Singles player and has competed against some strong opponents. Other members of the team include Collin Medved, Cameron Bartlett, Ethan Cutler and Andrew Depenbrock. The Swamp Foxes will play on James Island on March 29, Berkeley on March 30, and host a rematch with Berkeley on April 1 at 4:30 pm.







