Clay will host five Sunshine State Games competitions in June





For Clay Today CLAY COUNTY Clay County was selected to host five Sunshine State Games events in June. The games, which started last week in Wesley Chapel and Polk County, have traditionally been in Alachua and Polk counties since 1980, but this year the organizers decided to take the baton, canoe / kayak marathon, disc golf, pickleball and ultimate Frisbee competition to county. facilities from June 11-13. Baton twirling will take place at Oakleaf High, while the ultimate frisbee will be performed at the Plantation Sports Complex on Fleming Island. Kayaking will start at the Middleburg Boat Ramp and disc golf and pickleball will take place at Ronnie Van Zant Park in Lake Asbury near Green Cove Springs. All but canoeing and kayaking, which is scheduled for June 12, are three-day events. Clay County is delighted to host theSunshineStateGames and introduce participants, supporters and fans of these sports to our area, said Mike Cella, chairman of the Clay County Board of County Commissioners. We appreciate the support of the Florida Sports Foundations for our efforts to become more of a sports destination and look forward to a great weekend of competition that will spread across our area. Other statewide events include judo, karate / katsu, table tennis, taekwondo, weightlifting, powerlifting, archery, basketball, fencing, swimming, synchronized swimming, tennis, track and field, and flag football.

The matches end on June 27. The 36-hole disc golf courses at RVZ Park were designed and built by Clay Today, publisher Jon Cantrell. You do these things and you became fond of playing the game, Cantrell said. The community also enjoys it. We have players who come from all over the world to play there. The first course opened in 2019 and the Rattlesnake Challenge course was added a few years later.







