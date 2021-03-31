Cricket Health Launches New Approach to Kidney Care for Medicare Benefit Plans





SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON March 31, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Today, Cricket Health announced a new value-based kidney care offering specifically designed for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans. Recent regulatory shifts due to the CURES Act, which took effect on January 1, 2021, removed the long-standing ban on enrolling patients with End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) in MA plans. Cricket Health’s program helps MA plans address this change by providing care management services specifically tailored for both late-stage CKD and ESKD populations. Improved care management for kidney patients is critical, as this patient population up to nine times as much as the average MA beneficiary, often leading to significant losses for MA plans. Cricket Health launched its Medicare Advantage program in Texas more than 4,500 people with kidney disease, bringing the total number of commercial and MA lives under the management of Cricket Health across the country to 10,000 and the total medical expenditure under the management of Cricket Health to more than $ 500 millionInitial results indicate a high degree of patient engagement among MA members, showing that even older patient populations find great value in the Cricket Health care model. With an average age of 76 and services available in both English and Spanish, patients interact with Cricket Health clinicians an average of ten times a month or once every two or three days. “The key to value-based kidney care is early intervention. We can help Medicare Advantage plans identify kidney disease earlier and focus on those most at risk of progressing to kidney failure,” said Robert Sepucha, CEO of Cricket Health. “By managing kidney disease earlier, we can provide personalized care roadmaps and targeted interventions that keep people healthy at home and out of the hospital.” The Cricket Health program uses its proprietary data analysis model to help MA plans identify and risk stratification of members with or at risk for kidney disease. Cricket Health then provides each member with a dedicated multidisciplinary care team, including a nurse, pharmacist, social worker, dietitian and trained peer mentor to patients to provide support at every stage of the renal care journey. Patients can access their dedicated team in person, by phone and through a virtual care platform to learn about their disease and help them make decisions to manage disease progression, resulting in better health outcomes for them and lower costs for plans. For those who go on with kidney failure, Cricket Health employs an ESKD-specific program that increases the number of transplant referrals, increases home dialysis use, and reduces unnecessary use. Across the entire care continuum, Cricket Health care teams work with the MA plan’s existing network of medical providers, including PCPs, nephrologists, and other specialists. “We have already seen a high level of commitment to our Texas patient population, which is exciting to see so early on with a program like this, ”said David Spalding, General Manager of Cricket Health for Texas and Arkansas“Medicare Advantage plans support and promote proactive and preventive care, and Cricket Health’s platform helps their members understand their treatment options and make the best decisions about their care.” Late-stage kidney disease costs the U.S. healthcare system too much $ 200 billion per year, by more than $ 40 billion is managed by MA plans. However, research shows that up to 50 percent of patients are still undiagnosed at a late stage, suggesting an even greater likelihood given Cricket Health’s ability to identify them with its own claims-based algorithms. Even when a member of the insurance policy is diagnosed, health plan data often misrepresents the true stage of the disease, leading to financial and quality of care implications. With advanced data analytics and the proprietary Predictive Glomerular Filtration Rate (pGFR) helps Cricket Health accurately plan kidney disease from stage members and provides a curated care plan based on the patient’s unique health needs. For more information on how health plans work with Cricket Health, visit: https://www.crickethealth.com/payer-partners/ About Cricket Health

Cricket Health is a comprehensive kidney care provider with a personalized, evidence-based approach to the management of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end stage renal disease (ESKD). Cricket Health works with payers and healthcare providers to identify patients at risk, intervenes early to slow disease progression, and delivers patient-centered, personalized kidney care through a multidisciplinary care team. As a patient progresses to ESKD, Cricket Health educates them about their treatment options and provides patient-centered care to support a variety of modalities, including transplant support, home dialysis, conservative care, and in-center dialysis. Founded in 2015 and located in San Francisco and Cambridgethe company’s leadership includes some of the leading experts in nephrology, healthcare and technology. Read more at www.crickethealth.com or follow us @crazyfootball SOURCE Cricket Health Related Links https://crickethealth.com







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos