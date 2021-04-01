Croatian tennis player sells advertising space for an arm and an NFT

Like it so a lot of athletes, Croatian tennis player Oleksandra Oliynykova enters non-replaceable tokens (NFTs). But while her peers are selling digital collectibles, the 20-year-old has literal skin to play. Six days after it was put on the popular auction NFT marketplace OpenSea, Oliynykova sold exclusive lifetime ownership of part of her right arm for more than $ 5,000.

The concept is not completely new. Temporary tattoos or so called body billboards was a trend in the early 2000s among certain groups of athletes, beach volleyball players, skateboarders and boxers, notably Bernard Hopkinsthey earn anywhere from $ 5,000 to $ 100,000. Oliynykova is now reintroducing a potentially permanent version of the concept digitally, linked to fluctuating cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

OpenSea buyers use the Ethereum blockchain and its cryptocurrency, which is similar to Bitcoin. The tennis pros sold NFT for three Ether, the equivalent of about $ 5,415 on the day it was sold.

Oliynykova, who is ranked 30th in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tour and 658th in the Womens Tennis Association (WTA), specifically sold the area of ​​skin between her elbow and shoulder on the inside of her right arm where the owner has a tattoo or temporary body art.

The sales pitch? The right-handed player can be your human ad.

I will bring your artifact or message to every tennis court I play, Oliynykova wrote in the listing. Since I am only 20 years old and my sports career is on the rise, I think it is [going to] are the largest tennis venues in the world.

Oliynykova plays on the ITF Womens World Tennis Tour, which offers top and intermediate level professional tournaments between the ITF Junior World Tennis Tour and the top level WTA Tour.

The owner of this 15-by-3-inch patch is an OpenSea user named JumpHigh, with whom Oliynykova has only communicated via online messaging since the sale. The person can use the space for any ink they want, the tennis pro said. There are only a few restrictions on the purchase, including no art or posts containing extremism or gambling or betting, so as not to violate the tennis rules.

The new committee would join the nine tattoos that Oliynykova already has. The first, a pedigree cat inked four years ago after the then junior player won her first first national singles championship before turning pro, sits on her right forearm just below JumpHighs’ new domain.

The owner can also leave the skin blank or resell it later, possibly at a higher price. Oliynykova told Sporty she believes her NFT would pay back at least 100x, which she calls an extraordinarily smart investment, if someone chose to sell in the future.

This is the first NFT of its kind ever created [and] sold, said Oliynykova. It’s actually part of sports history, not as a tattoo, but as an individual athlete’s successful attempt to connect directly with his fan base. In a number of years, independent athletes will make extensive use of NFTs [and] career chips, but I’ll always be the first to do it.

The sale is a testament to the nature of the current NFT explosion, which is where athletes come from a number of sports as well as leagues, such as the NBA. Although praised for their potential to replace contracts for real items such as land, most NFTs to date have come in the form of digital goods such as collectibles or art, assets that can be viewed on a computer, such as the digital highlights. for sale on NBA Top Shot.

Some NFTs also unlock real-world experiences, such as a Q&A or meet-and-greet with the athlete who sells a collector’s ticket, or comes with a physical asset (like the real basketballs Bleacher Report indicates the buyers of its digital basketball NFTs), but Oliynykovas is unique in its strictly tangible sales.

Oliynykova was aware of her unconventional approach and said she thinks digital goods will always be at the center of the NFT universe, but she expressed confidence that material objects packaged in the form of NFTs will become much more popular .

NFTs can become a big thing in many sports, especially for independent athletes in individual sports, Oliynykova said. Athletes can communicate directly with their fans, communities, tournaments, sponsors and investors [through them]

As Oliynykova pointed out, NFTs are very democratic by nature.

Anyone can create [and] sell them, she continued. In many professional sports, independent athletes have very limited access to fan communities.

Even with social media, she noted, The Communication [and] interaction bridges are monopolized by large sports agencies. NFTs create a bridge that is open to anyone who wants to use it.

Oliynykova, a self-proclaimed crypto addict, is also a Bitcoin Cash (BCH) global ambassador athlete a role she created for herself with the endorsement and support of what she described as various trusted members of the community as there is no corporate entity managing BCH.

BCH is a fork or node that has split off from the original Bitcoin blockchain. As a BCH user and personal investor, Oliynykova is working on various promotional and educational projects on the platform, some of which are aimed at developing new applications for BCH, such as athlete chips. Tokens are a programmable digital asset that can turn real assets, such as an athlete contract, into something that can be digitally traded on a blockchain in a way that enables investment. NBA player Spencer Dinwiddie has already started testing those waters.

While Oliynykova has no plans yet to sell other body parts as NFTs or to tokenize tournament winnings, experiments like hers or Dinwiddies are unlikely to be the last of their kind as blockchain and cryptocurrencies continue to evolve and gain mainstream credibility.

