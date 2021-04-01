



York signs a three-year entry-level deal with Philadelphia Flyers

ANN ARBOR, me. Second defender Cam York of the University of Michigan ice hockey team has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers, the club announced Wednesday (March 30). “Thanks to the University of Michigan for the opportunity to play hockey at such a great institution,” said York. “It was an honor to represent Blok M, the sport I love so much. “First, I want to thank the coaching staff for driving me to not only become a better hockey player, but also a better person. Second, my teammates – I love you. You have made my two years here unforgettable.” COVID has a lot of things of ours, but the one thing it couldn’t handle are the memories we made To everyone behind the scenes of hockey in Michigan, thank you for all you do for us Your work will not go unnoticed. And last but not least, to the Children of Yost and all the hockey fans from Michigan. You’re the best! You make our games so exciting and added so much to my hockey experience in college. Thanks for all your support. Forever Go Blue. And to Philly … I couldn’t be more excited to join the organization. Let’s gooooo! “ The Big Ten Defenseman of the Year, York was drafted by the Flyers as 14th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft. York led Big Ten defenders in scoring this season with 20 points, four goals and 16 assists. He assisted with four winning goals and helped the Wolverines to a 10-3 record in making the score sheet. Five of his points came on the power game as he played an integral role in organizing the top unit. A first team All-Big Ten selection, York finished the season with a +13 and 32 shots blocked. ‘I want to congratulate you Cam York on his recent signing with the Philadelphia Flyers, ”said Graham Family Head Men’s Ice Hockey Coach Mel Pearson “I also want to thank him for everything he has done for the University of Michigan and our program. Cam had an excellent season for us last season, and I wish I could have the opportunity to work him for a few more years. We wish him the best in his new venture – the Philadelphia Flyers are going to be a great player and a great person. Go blue! “ Born in Anaheim, California, York was one of three finalists for the Big Ten’s Rookie the Year award in 2019-2020 and was also named on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and the All-Big Ten honorable mention. He led the freshman in scoring and was the team’s fourth overall scoring with 16 points on five goals and 11 assists. York ended his playing career in Michigan with 54 games played, nine goals and 27 assists for 36 points. He finished a +27 and blocked 86 shots. Internationally, York led Team USA to a gold medal in the 2021 World Junior Championship last January. He was also a member of the 2020 U-20 team, winning silver and bronze medals with the USA in the U-18 World Junior Championships, in addition to a gold medal at the US U-17 in 2018.

