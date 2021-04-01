Hazlewood withdraws from IPL aiming for Shield final

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has retired from the 2021 Indian Premier League season to recharge his batteries ahead of another big year of international cricket.

Hazlewood was set to leave today with Australia’s IPL-bound players and back up the Chennai Super Kings franchise, with whom he played last season when the tournament was held in the UAE in late 2020.

But after being in several bio-secure bubbles and hubs from last August to January this year, the 30-year-old has decided to forgo the IPL to freshen up and spend time at home with friends and family. family.

“It has been in bubbles and quarantine for 10 months at different times, so I decided to rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia for the next two months,” Hazlewood told cricket.com.au on Wednesday.

“We also have a big winter ahead of us. The West Indies will be a long tour, with Bangladesh (T20 tour) possibly at the end of it.

“Then possibly the T20 World Cup leading to the Ashes, so it’s a big 12 months, as always with Australia, and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that.

“That’s the decision I made, and it suits me pretty well.”

Hazlewood, and his national teammates, were restricted from July last year before leaving for England with the Australian limited-overs team, where he was in strict bio-secure lockdown before leaving for the UAE, where security protocols are tight again. goods.

His return to Australia in November began with two weeks in hotel isolation in Adelaide before entering the men’s international bubble, which also featured rivals India.

The bubble with India ended in late January and it was not supposed to be long before Hazlewood would go back into quarantine after being appointed to the Australian test group to travel to South Africa.

But that tour was postponed for security reasons and he has been representing NSW at the domestic level ever since.

The right arm follows Josh Philippe and Mitchell Marsh as they withdraw from the IPL, while other Australians are known to have considered opting out.

Hazlewood played just three games for CSK in IPL 2020 and is said to have competed with players like England pair Moeen Ali and Sam Curran, Proteas fast Lungi Ngidi and Windies veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo for a bowling spot in the XI.

CSK’s loss is NSW’s gain, with Hazlewood now available for the back of the domestic season.

He took 2-31 in the Blues’ comprehensive win over Queensland at North Sydney Oval, which closed NSW to host the Marsh One-Day Cup final, while the Blues are in second place on the Marsh Sheffield Shield. table with one lap to go. Play.

Star-studded Blues Too Strong for Queensland

Hazlewood will not have had the bowling under his belt to meet the Bulls in Wollongong from Saturday, but expects to be available for the Shield final when the Blues qualify.

“It was only after this game that I did a lot of bowling with plans to play T20 cricket and the weather also ruined my chances – I probably missed five sessions away from home,” Hazlewood said yesterday.

“The workload is a little too low … to play (both) Wollongong and the Shield finals if we make it – hopefully I can use the next two weeks to build up and if we’re in the Shield finals, I can I play that. ”

NSW is aiming for back-to-back Shield titles and could secure the rare double of both the four-day and 50-over leagues.

Couple that with the Sydney Sixers knocking out the KFC BBL this summer and the Sydney Thunder winning the Rebel WBBL it could be a very successful season for NSW cricket.