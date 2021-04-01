One-And-Done Now A Football Thing





FRISCO, Texas So now there is a completely different meaning for “one-and-done”. Not just college basketball. Add NFL contracts. The sudden increase in one-year deals. Blame it for the aftereffects of COVID-19. You may be able to remove your masks, if you dare, but the crusts from the pandemic-bruised 2020 season are still there. A cut in the salary cap of nearly $ 16 million for 2021, meaning teams have less cap room for fringe players, contributed to this outbreak. But also other players, including some who come from end-of-season injuries or bad seasons or are offered undervalued long-term deals, or who are counting on a salary cap hike in 2022 and are betting on their own to increase their marketability with their game. season and do not want to be part of a long-term commitment for alleged peanuts. Why did I write up eight men one day last week who signed one-year deals, ranging from corner-back Kyle Fuller signing a one-year deal with Denver after being released by the Chicago Bears to retiring James White signing a one-year contract with the Patriots , and even Leonard Fournette, who re-signs with Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a one-year deal. So the Cowboys are no outliers here, having signed an abnormally high number of players on one-year deals or watching some of their own players leave the property with one-year deals. So far, here’s the nibbling done by the Cowboys: S Demontae Kazee, one-year contract.

S Keanu Neal, one year contract.

S Jayron Kearse, one year deal.

DL Carlos Watkins, one year deal

DL Brent Urban, one-year deal.

OL Ty Nsekhe, one-year deal.

LS Jake McQuaide, one year contract.

WR Noah Brown, one-year deal.

DT Antwaun Woods, one-year restricted tender.

WR Cedric Wilson, one-year restricted tender. But that’s what happens when you have about $ 10 million in cap space left over from your top 51 on the roster and know your rookie pool is $ 10 million. Yes, that tight, without further restructuring. As for those who signed elsewhere: QB Andy Dalton, Chicago, one-year deal, one of 13 players the Bears have signed on one-year deals.

LB Joe Thomas, Houston, one-year deal, one of 13 players the Texans have signed to one-year deals.

S Xavier Woods, Minnesota, one-year deal, one of 10 players the Vikings signed for one-year deals.

TE Blake Bell, Kansas City, one-year deal, one of 14 players the Chiefs signed to one-year deals. Do you see what I mean? It’s not just the cowboys. This has become the salary cap way of life in the NFL this year. Many of these guys are playing it safe this year, to take another long run shot next year. Back in time: I’m not sure this counts as an anniversary date, but 27 years ago, Monday March 29, 1994, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Jimmy Johnson announced in a joint press conference that they were breaking up after winning. back to back Super Bowls. Certainly a highly unprecedented event in the NFL. Remember that day better than what I ate for dinner last night. Was my first day of work with KTCK-1310 The Ticket, the first 24-hour sports talk radio station in DFW to debut on the week’s broadcast heading to Super Bowl XXVIII in Atlanta. On my first Ranch Report, reported their breakup on air as 15 minutes before the press conference, when most thought Jimmy would be back for another season, and then my breath held seemingly forever as Jerry took time to get to the point of breakup .

Shorter shots: Facing that tough road schedule, the non-division home rivals Cowboys are Arizona, Atlanta, Carolina, Denver and Las Vegas, which means that when the NFC East included three, only the 8-8 Raiders didn't finish with a lost record Quite impressive 40-fold from Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields on his Pro Day, with an impressive 40 in 4.44 seconds, second fastest for a combine quarterback according to ESPN Stats against Robert Griffin III's 4.41 in 2012. Decisive was that the Cowboys weren't interested in re-signing veteran start-up security Xavier Woods, who signed that one-year deal with the Vikings for just $ 1.75 million, a $ 500,000 signing bonus and $ 1.25 million basis, fully guaranteed. And the last word of this week goes to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who attended Ohio State Pro Day with new defense coordinator Dan Quinn on Tuesday. Aside from the Fields quarterback, other Buckeyes featured, linebackers Baron Browning and Pete Werner, along with offensive linemen Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers, running back Trey Sermon, and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai. But remember what McCarthy said last week when asked about attending Pro Days: "In our particular case, I don't think it will factor into who's picked at number 10, if that's what you're looking for." Remember that there are six more rounds after the first one.

