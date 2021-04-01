Sports
No. 14 Womens Tennis Face Alabama, No. 20 Auburn on the Road
Tuscaloosa, Ala. The No. 14 LSU women’s tennis team (10-4, 5-4 SEC) will play their final road games of the regular season, starting with a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium at 1:00 pm. CT on Thursday, April 1st before finishing the play against the No. 20 Auburn Tigers at the Yarbrough Tennis Center at noon CT on Saturday, April 3rd
Alabama (April 1)
No. 20 Auburn (April 3)
Vs. Alabama
LSU and Alabama meet for the 49th time on Thursday, with the Tigers leading 33-15 in the series. When the teams last met in the second round of the 2019 SEC tournament, the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide by a score of 4-3 to advance to the quarter-finals.
Alabama has an overall record of 11-8 and a record of 2-7 in SEC play en route to the game. The Crimson Tide comes in fresh from their first Top 25 win of the season after beating the then No. 22 Arkansas on the road in a 4-3 game.
The Crimson Tide is led in the double season by Alba Cortina Pou, who leads the team in double wins with a record of 13-2. In doubles, the duo of Anne Marie Hiser and Sydney Riley have had the most success, with an 11-2 record in the dual season game at No. 1 and 2 in the doubles.
Vs. Maroon
The two tigers have met 43 times in the history of the program, with LSU holding a 29-14 lead in the series. When the teams last met in 2019 at the LSU Tennis Complex, LSU beat Auburn strongly with a score of 4-1.
No. 20 Auburn comes into the weekend with a 12-3 overall record and 7-2 record in SEC game, with impressive victories at the Arkansas, Florida and South Carolina conference.
Auburn has ranked two players in the latest ITA national rankings, with Selin Ovunc at number 62 and Yu Chen at number 100. Ovunc and Chen have played numbers 1 and 2 in singles respectively for the Tigers, with Ovunc in the rankings. at 11-7 overall and Chen at 12-8. Georgie Axen has been a force for Auburn this season, playing at No. 4, earning a record of 13-1 with her only double season loss in her first game.
Last timeout
In LSU’s lone game last weekend, the visiting Tigers stood out then-no. 20 Texas A&M by a score of 4-0.
Tiger facts
SeniorsTaylor Bridges and Paris Corley have led the Tigers in singles this season. In the latest Oracle / ITA Singles Rankings, Corley’s strong season of singles playing so far saw her move up to number 40. Corley has earned a 6-3 record in dual play while mainly playing in the number 3 singles spot for the Tigers; Overall, Corley’s 14-4 record currently sees her leading the team in singles victories.
Bridges rose to number 50 in this week’s rankings update. Bridges plays in the number 1 spot for the Tigers and has a 7-5 record in dual play and is second on the team in overall singles victories with a 13-7 record, three of which came against ranked opponents.
SophomoreSafiya Carringtonrounds out the Tigers ranked in singles and rises to No. 84. Carrington has had four wins in dual play for the Tigers, and eight overall in the 2020-21 season.
In doubles, seniorEden Richardsonand sophomoresNina Geisslerrepresent the team at number 72. The duo has had four wins by playing at number 1, including two wins over ranked duos. The usual two are joined by Bridges and Corley, whose 9-2 record in the doubles season makes them debut at No. 73 in the doubles.
Social center
For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, on Instagram @LSUWTen and onwww.Facebook.com/lsuwten
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]