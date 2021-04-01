No. 14 Womens Tennis Face Alabama, No. 20 Auburn on the Road

Tuscaloosa, Ala. The No. 14 LSU women’s tennis team (10-4, 5-4 SEC) will play their final road games of the regular season, starting with a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium at 1:00 pm. CT on Thursday, April 1st before finishing the play against the No. 20 Auburn Tigers at the Yarbrough Tennis Center at noon CT on Saturday, April 3rd

Vs. Alabama

LSU and Alabama meet for the 49th time on Thursday, with the Tigers leading 33-15 in the series. When the teams last met in the second round of the 2019 SEC tournament, the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide by a score of 4-3 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Alabama has an overall record of 11-8 and a record of 2-7 in SEC play en route to the game. The Crimson Tide comes in fresh from their first Top 25 win of the season after beating the then No. 22 Arkansas on the road in a 4-3 game.

The Crimson Tide is led in the double season by Alba Cortina Pou, who leads the team in double wins with a record of 13-2. In doubles, the duo of Anne Marie Hiser and Sydney Riley have had the most success, with an 11-2 record in the dual season game at No. 1 and 2 in the doubles.

Vs. Maroon

The two tigers have met 43 times in the history of the program, with LSU holding a 29-14 lead in the series. When the teams last met in 2019 at the LSU Tennis Complex, LSU beat Auburn strongly with a score of 4-1.

No. 20 Auburn comes into the weekend with a 12-3 overall record and 7-2 record in SEC game, with impressive victories at the Arkansas, Florida and South Carolina conference.

Auburn has ranked two players in the latest ITA national rankings, with Selin Ovunc at number 62 and Yu Chen at number 100. Ovunc and Chen have played numbers 1 and 2 in singles respectively for the Tigers, with Ovunc in the rankings. at 11-7 overall and Chen at 12-8. Georgie Axen has been a force for Auburn this season, playing at No. 4, earning a record of 13-1 with her only double season loss in her first game.

Last timeout

In LSU’s lone game last weekend, the visiting Tigers stood out then-no. 20 Texas A&M by a score of 4-0.

Tiger facts

Seniors Taylor Bridges and Paris Corley have led the Tigers in singles this season. In the latest Oracle / ITA Singles Rankings, Corley’s strong season of singles playing so far saw her move up to number 40. Corley has earned a 6-3 record in dual play while mainly playing in the number 3 singles spot for the Tigers; Overall, Corley’s 14-4 record currently sees her leading the team in singles victories.

Bridges rose to number 50 in this week’s rankings update. Bridges plays in the number 1 spot for the Tigers and has a 7-5 record in dual play and is second on the team in overall singles victories with a 13-7 record, three of which came against ranked opponents.

Sophomore Safiya Carrington rounds out the Tigers ranked in singles and rises to No. 84. Carrington has had four wins in dual play for the Tigers, and eight overall in the 2020-21 season.

In doubles, senior Eden Richardson and sophomores Nina Geissler represent the team at number 72. The duo has had four wins by playing at number 1, including two wins over ranked duos. The usual two are joined by Bridges and Corley, whose 9-2 record in the doubles season makes them debut at No. 73 in the doubles.

Social center

