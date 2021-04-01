Preds announces development of Street Hockey Rink near YMCA in Bellevue





Nashville, Tennessee (March 31, 2021) – The Nashville Predators today announced the development of a new, public street hockey rink adjacent to the Bellevue Family YMCA and FiftyFoward JL Turner Center, a short drive from Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

Construction of the ice rink, also known as a deck hockey rink, will begin in early April and is scheduled to open in June. The project is funded by the NHL and NHLPA’s Industry Growth Fund, which awarded $ 504,000 to the Predators and Ford Ice Centers in October for investment in youth hockey development in Middle Tennessee. “Since opening the Ford Ice Centers, we have seen the overwhelming benefits of providing children and adults with a safe place to stay active and learn the game of hockey,” said Nat Harden, Senior Vice President Tickets, Premium Sales and Youth Hockey from Predators. . “We are grateful to the NHL, NHLPA and the Bellevue YMCA for working with us to give back to our community and for providing another fun and safe outlet for people in Middle Tennessee to enjoy the sport we all love. “We would also like to thank Mayor John Cooper and his office, along with the Metro City Council and city councilors Dave Rosenberg and Gloria Hausser, as this new rink is an extension of what we have been able to achieve together over the years and a precursor to which we hope there will be more hockey projects in the future. “ “This street hockey course is the culmination of dedicated individuals and organizations coming together to improve the programs and services available in our community,” said Sam Stephens, Executive Director of Bellevue Family YMCA and FiftyForward JL Turner Center. “Our YMCA is grateful to the Preds for their support of our nonprofit, and we are honored to be part of a partnership that uniquely enhances our ability to fulfill our mission of helping people grow in spirit, mind and body. a new way. “ The street hockey rink allows the Predators to expand their extensive programming already on the ice at both Ford Ice Center locations in Antioch and Bellevue. In addition to hosting street hockey leagues and tournaments, the Predators will provide free learn-to-play opportunities at the facility and continue their efforts to grow the game at the grassroots level. In addition, the Bellevue Family YMCA will have full access to the street hockey rink for use in their programming. The Predators and Bellevue Family YMCA plan to formally open the rink at a ceremony in June, with the announcement that Predators programming will come at a later date. The facility’s completion, which will be done with the help of American Constructors and Ragan Smith, will also further assist the Predators in developing programs initially created to break down barriers to hockey participation in our community. Over the past half-decade, with the addition of Ford Ice Center Bellevue bringing two more ice sheets to Middle Tennessee and the continued growth of Ford Ice Center Antioch, youth hockey participation in the state has soared exponentially, with many of the Predators’ current programs initially funded in part by a previous IGF grant awarded to the organization in November 2015. “American Constructors has a strong presence in Bellevue and has delivered more than $ 70 million in construction in the past 6 years,” said Derek Martin, President and CEO of American Constructors. “We are excited to partner again with the Nashville Predators to bring deck hockey to the Bellevue community and create an additional activity space for the YMCA.” “Ragan Smith believes in the important role that both the YMCA and the Predators play in our community,” said Alan Thompson, Ragan Smith vice president and CMO. “We are honored to be a part of this effort and are excited about this new recreation opportunity. This facility will have such a positive impact on the Bellevue community.”







