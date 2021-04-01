Spragga Benz reveals ‘Top Shottas’ TV series is in the works with Ky-Mani Marley DancehallMag





Dancehall star Spragga Benz has revealed that a new television series is on the way Top Shotta’s, is in the works. The 2002 film Shottas Starring Ky-Mani Marley and Spragga, it remains a classic Jamaican gangster story after it gained cult status upon release. Although he said the new project was unrelated to the film, the veteran artist told the Jamaica Observer that it will have a portion of the film’s original cast. The 2002 film featured Spragga Benz as Wayne, Ky-Mani Marley as Biggs, Agent Sasco as Blacka, DJ Khaled as an accomplice, Paul Campbell as Mad Max, the late Louie Rankin as Teddy Bruck Shut, Munair Zacca as Mr. Anderson, Wyclef Jean as Richie and Flippa Mafia as John John. From the original crew, Paul Campbell and Munair Zacca would also return for the series. Campbell is considered one of Jamaica’s most prolific actors and his memorable features include Dancehall Queen in 1997 and Third World Agent in 1999. Spragga said there is a script for it Shottas 2 but it was now on the back burner as efforts were focused on the upcoming series. There is a script for Shottas 2 but for now it is the television series that is on the front burner. People were asking for a sequel for Shottas, but the legal rights to the original film are being disputed in court, he said. Filming for the series began in Fort Lauderdale in 2019 and will be directed by Cess Silvera, who did the same Shottas He also shared a little bit about what direction the show will take when it airs, including the name of his character, which is Tutus. This time I will see myself getting ready to re-enter society after being imprisoned for a while, he added. Spragga, who released his eighth studio album called The journey chosen, in September 2020, also revealed that they had already filmed eight episodes in Miami. Eight episodes have been completed and the project is being privately funded by Fada Screw, he continued. Ky-Mani Marley is the son of former Jamaican table tennis champion Anita Belnavis and Bob Marley and is best known for his songs like Rasta love and Rule my heart has a fondness for acting and has appeared in such films as A love (2003), Port (2004), Eenie Meenie Miney Moe (2013), and King of Dancehall (2016). Earlier this year, in January, Spragga confirmed that the second film was in the works when he revealed that he had received a fifty-seven-page script to read for Shottas 2 by Richie Effs and Micheal Wekerle. In January, he and Marley set social media ablaze when they were photographed on set together.

