Nets lose Harden but beat Rockets, go to first in East





NEW YORK (AP) Kyrie Irving had 31 points and 12 assists in the season, and the Brooklyn Nets overcame the loss of James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 on Wednesday-evening to reach first place in the Eastern Conference. Harden sat out the fourth quarter against his former team with a tight right hamstring, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The Nets formed the crucial run without him, scoring 12 halfway through the final period to turn a six-point deficit into a 107-101 lead and win a game they left with 18 in less than five minutes. Joe Harris added 28 points for the Nets, who only took the lead in the last half minute of the third quarter, but emerged with their 19th win in 22 games and improved to 26-9 since Harden took over from Houston on January 14. . . With 33-15 they are half a game ahead of Philadelphia on top of the east. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 20 points for the Rockets, who got Christian Wood back after missing the previous two games due to injury and illness, but were without John Wall due to a knee injury. Danuel House Jr. added 18 points and Wood had 14. Nets coach Steve Nash said before the game that his team had been in a doldrum lately and that the game level had dropped, and nothing changed in the first few minutes. The Rockets jumped to a 24-6 lead, with an 8-for-9 start including makes on all five three-point tries. They barely cooled for the rest of the quarter, going 15 for 19 (79%) and taking a 42-29 lead. Brooklyn finally held on well with a 12-0 run in the third that narrowed a 13-point deficit to 82-81 and Houston moved up to fourth by one. TIP-INS Rockets: Houston used his 32nd different starting grid in 47 games. … Wall struggled to shoot 7-for-26 in his last two games and was out of practice on Tuesday due to knee pain. The Rockets called the injury a left knee effusion, and it’s not known if it will keep him out longer. It remains to be seen what the next step is or how long it will take, said coach Stephen Silas. Hopefully it’s just tonight and the Boston game. Story continues Nets: Brooklyn finished 11-2 in March, setting the record for best in franchise history in February 2004 with a minimum of 10 games played. … Blake Griffin had 11 points. TAKING THEIR SHOTS Missile guard Ben McLemore posted a photo of himself on Tuesday after taking a vaccination against coronavirus, with the caption Dose # 1 !! Towards normalcy. Silas said vaccinations were made available to Rockets employees, players and staff on Tuesday, and the team previously had an information call with the NBA to answer their questions about the vaccines. It was up to each individual man to make the decision whether they wanted to do it or not, but we were totally behind as an organization regardless, Silas said. NEXT ONE Rockets: Visit Boston on Fridays. Nets: Host Charlotte on Thursdays. More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports







