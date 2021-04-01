Updated guidelines; Permitted Cricket Activity in Wales, March 2021 News





Following the recent legislative changes in Wales regarding outdoor exercise and organized outdoor activities for children, Cricket Wales and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are pleased to publish the following updated guidelines for clubs, facilities, cricketers , parents / guardians and volunteers, to support your safe return to authorized cricket activity in the coming weeks. This guidance supersedes the advisory issued earlier in the month and reflects the most current relaxation of restrictions and associated guidelines and FAQs about the Welsh Government. Advice regarding essential grounds and preparation of facilities etc. remains unchanged. ‘Organized outdoor activity’ is defined by the Welsh Government as, outdoor activities for the development and well-being of children and young people, such as sports clubs, theater classes, parent and toddler groups, youth groups and religious groups are permitted; – For cricket, this means that under-18 outdoor training (including nets) and matches can take place; Group sizes depend on the venue space so that social distance can be maintained, as well as proportions for permanent surveillance, as outlined in the guidelines. Keep in mind that all organized outdoor activities are for adults remain currently under restrictions and should not be undertaken, but adults can as an exercise cricket activity with a maximum of one other household (up to 6 people) We also ask participants and clubs to stay informed about this only outside activity is allowed – and locker rooms and clubhouses must remain closed, with only limited exceptions (e.g. for access to restrooms, first aid equipment) We would also like to remind participants that it is currently NOT allowed to travel between England and Wales for the purpose of recreational cricket. We will update the Welsh Cricket Family again as a follow-up to the next scheduled assessments from the Welsh Government on April 1 and April 22, when we have confirmation from the Welsh Government of any implications for cricket activities. If you have any questions or queries, please contact your Area Teams, who will be happy to assist you. Summer of fun, 2021 With restrictions relaxed for activities under 18, registrations are for All Stars (5-8 year olds) and Dynamos Cricket (8-11 year olds) Open and sessions across Wales fill up quickly. You can find your nearest center and register here.







