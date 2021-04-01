Senator ponders meeting Duxbury footballers





BOSTON (SHNS) – A week after Duxbury fired his high school head football coach over players making Holocaust references on the field and Senate President Karen Spilka called for its approval, a bill that would promote the teaching of genocide in public schools is still pending on will be assigned to the committee. Spilka took advantage of the incident involving the Duxbury football team and used play-calling signals such as “Auschwitz” to push the legislature to pass Senator Rodrigues’ genocide education law. But as supporters await action on that front, Senator Barry Finegold met with the team over the weekend and came away with the idea that the incident could be a “critical learning opportunity.” Finegold, who is Jewish, last week invited the students to speak as someone who also played football in high school and college and had experience of anti-Semitism. The team accepted the offer and spoke to the Andover Democrat on Saturday before celebrating Passover with his family. “I spoke to the students about the Holocaust. This was not an easy discussion, but it was important. I showed how people like me were arrested, sent to concentration camps, experimented and murdered. I showed pictures of children – the same age as my children – in Auschwitz. I played videos of survivors talking about their experiences, ”Finegold wrote in a post-meeting reflecting on his discussion with the team. While the football team has yet to take the field since their actions went public, Finegold said he hoped it would be possible to “advance and move forward stronger than before.” “I believe we can use the Duxbury incident as a crucial learning opportunity. It is up to all of us to fight for a better world. We can all be messengers, ”Finegold said.

