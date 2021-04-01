Choose a Pickleball | Prince William Living

By Rena Malai

One summer, a family in Washington State decided to take a vacation. So they packed their kids and luggage and headed to one of the beautiful Pacific Northwest islands to enjoy the outdoors.

As with any well-meaning family vacation, it didn’t take long for the parents to go crazy keeping their kids busy. So they asked them to do what parents since the dawn of time have asked their children to go out and play and keep yourself busy.

Armed with various rackets and paddles, balls and a net, the kids pulled out and started playing a kind of netball named after the family dog, Pickles.

This is a common urban legend of the origin of pickleballs.

According to Pickleball Magazine, the game was made in 1965 on Washington’s Bainbridge Island, where the Pritchard family spent their summers. But it was the adults who went out and made up the game to prove to a bored 13-year-old in the group that it was possible. There was only one dog, Pickles

the Pritchards insisted that he come later and be named after the game, not the other way around.

The magazine says the name pickleball was chosen as a reference to the term of the pickle boat used in the crew races on the boat that carries the remaining rowers that were not picked by other crew teams. Hence the way pickleball was allegedly hit against each other, with pieces of equipment from other sports thrown here and around

there to create something new.

However it came about, pickleball has been rapidly gaining popularity across the country in recent years as America’s latest pastime, and Prince William is no exception to the pickleball craze.

What is Pickleball?

Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton and table or table tennis, according to Jason Shriner, a Prince William-based PPR Certified Pickleball Coach.

You roughly use ping pong paddles and a hollow whiffle ball to play, Shriner said. It is played on a smaller court (than a tennis court) and it is addictive.

Shriner has been a pickleball player for about five years now and says the fast pace of the game keeps it engaging and exciting.

Many games such as soccer and football can take a long time to complete, Shriner said. You can play super fast individual rallies in pickleball and it moves very fast. I could play for an hour, but it feels like five minutes.

It’s one of the hottest new sports, CC Bartholomew says, and a great way to spend time during the pandemic.

It’s an easy game for all ages to learn and do, and it’s very affordable, Bartholomew said. I could play it all day and not get enough.

Both Bartholomew, who is a broker, and Shriner say the social aspects of pickleball make it easy for beginners to join and for seasoned players to keep going. Pickleball players are a very warm and welcoming group of people, Bartholomew said. Especially now that there are always people in the house, it is a great social arena to meet others.

You don’t even have to bring your own equipment to a pickleball game if you don’t want to, says Bartholomew.

People will share their paddles and everything else during pickleball games, she said. If someone wants to try it out for the first time, just say you’re new and someone will put a paddle in your hand.

Game On

Residents of Prince William interested in pickleball have a variety of play options.

According to Shriner, the City of Manassas Park community center offers pickleball programs and beginner classes, and that’s how he started playing.

I was a baking instructor there, and Bonnie Ballentine, the Manassas Park pickleball ambassador, helped me in it, Shriner said. The ambassadors are a great place to start.

Shriner also occasionally teaches pickleball lessons at Pickleballerz, Northern Virginias’ first pickleball facility. Located in Chantilly, Pickleballerz is owned by the couple Greg and Beverly Raelson, along with Greg’s father, Jeff.

With six indoor air-conditioned courses, leagues, classes and events, players from all over Northern Virginia and Washington, DC frequent Pickleballerz for regular games and socializing. One of the great things about pickleball is that it is relatively easy to pick up, said Beverly Raelson. It’s a good game for that

people of all ages. Come with friends and family, or drop by yourself.

Pickleballerz offers beginner lessons, including a free one-hour introduction to the game by one of the center’s professional pickleball instructors, such as Shriner. Both novice and seasoned players have a variety of options for participating in a pickleball match at Pickleballerz, whether it’s signing up for clinics or booking a court with family

and friends, or be matched with other players for a game. The Raelsons say we should call Pickleballerz, and they’ll take it from there.

Where to play

The Dr. AJ Ferlazzo Building in Woodbridge offers eight outdoor pickleball courts, the first dedicated pickleball courts in Prince William. Visit pwcgov.org/parks For more information.

Veterans Park in Woodbridge offers outdoor pickleball courts marked with existing tennis courts. These are free and available on a first come / first served basis. For more information visit pwcgov.org/government/dept/park/vetspark

Prince William County has appointed pickleball ambassadors who are great resources for the game. Go to to find an ambassador pwcgov.org

Visit places2play.com to find pickleball courts, games and groups nearby.

Pickleballerz, NOVA’s first pickleball facility in Chantilly, offers everything from courses to classes and equipment for both novice and experienced players. Visit pickleballerzusa.com or call 703-657-2100. Make sure to include the introductory voucher!

Rena Malai is a contributing writer for Prince William Living.