KU gets stake from 3-time Division II All-American Cam Martin

Though best known for his skill as a gunner, former Kansas security guard Jeff Boschee picked up an assist for the program this week when he helped the Jayhawks make a commitment from Missouri Southern great Cam Martin.

Martin, a 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward from Yukon, Oklahoma, was a three-time All-American for Boschee at Division II Missouri Southern in Joplin, Mo.

After another solid season in 2020-21, when he led the team in scoring (25 points per game) and rebounding (9.1) and shooting 58% from the floor and 45% from the 3-point range on 110 tries, the versatile attacker began. to receive offers from high-major Division I programs.

Martin told Journal-World on Wednesday that he thought he was headed to Texas, but then UT coach Shaka Smart left for Marquette. The other programs on his finalist list, which he made just six days ago, were Georgetown, UNLV, Creighton, Colorado State and Stetson.

Not long after narrowing his list down to a final six, Martin got a call from KU coach Bill Self who changed everything.

The call might never have come if Boschees hadn’t decided to send the highlights movie of Martins to the Kansas basketball office.

He had gotten some high-major / Big 12 offers, Boschee told Journal-World in a phone interview from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. So I just told them I wanted to make sure I send his tape to them too, in case they were interested.

Martin and Self spoke on Monday. On Tuesday they met again via Zoom. And the whole thing was done shortly afterwards.

After speaking to Coach Self, I said, I’m not going to waste any more time on coaches, and I told him I was ready to commit to Kansas, Martin told Journal-World. It was a feeling I cannot even describe. It was amazing.

Boschee said Self raved about Martin’s skills when the two coaches spoke on the phone. Boschee also noted that the more film Self watched, the more impressed he became, noting that it usually goes the other way when watching recruitment tapes.

Boschee describes Martin as a versatile big man with an incredible touch around the basket and the ability to shoot the ball consistently from the 3-point line.

He made six three-pointers in a game for the Lions this season and also has a nine-point game on his resume. While the speed of play and the adaptation to guarding elite guards in ball screen defense is something that takes some getting used to, Boschee said Martin was ready to make the jump any other way.

He said his striker routinely scored on the block against double and triple teams and noted that he probably wouldn’t see that kind of attention while on the ground with the Jayhawks, which should help him become a solid goalscorer .

He won’t surprise anyone in the weight room, Boschee said. But his country is strong. He will not be pushed on the block.

Boschee said Martin was very coachable, and Martin himself said his only concern with Kansas is to help the team win in any way.

The former Jacksonville State player, who moved to Missouri Southern after his first season, will be awarded a scholarship and will play the 2021-22 season as a graduate transfer.

He has enormous potential, said Boschee. And he absolutely no longer had to stay with us. I am very happy for him. All I told him was I wanted a seat in the stands to watch him on Senior Night.

While he had always hoped to play basketball at the highest level, there was a time when Martin almost stopped playing basketball altogether.

I just didn’t enjoy playing basketball anymore, he said.

That all changed when he met Boschee and reached Missouri Southern, three hours northeast of his hometown.

His bond with Boschee and the ability to play the game the way he liked to play it by shooting for 3 seconds, playing fast, within a team structure, helped him fall in love with the game again.

That led to consistent production, a long list of accolades, and eventually to Kansas, where Martin will report in early June.

I never thought it would be Kansas, Martin said. But I always thought I was good enough to play wherever I wanted. Coach Boschee really helped me to believe that. I see him as more than just a coach. His family for life.

When asked what the moment was when he told his current coach that he was heading north to play for his alma mater, Martin made the call to Boschee great.

I knew he was in Cabo, but I called him right after telling Coach Self and my parents, Martin said. He told me, don’t get cocky, just be confident and go do what you do.