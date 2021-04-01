GALLERY: 2020/21 Great Southern Cricket Association Award Winners | The times





news, local news, On Saturday, March 27, clubs from all over the Great Southern Cricket Association came together for the presentation night of the 2020/21 season. The best association cricketers of each division, from juniors to seniors, were recognized for their performance on the field. Check out a gallery of winners above and a full list below. Individual Awards: Junior Cricketer of the Year: Zac Thompson (Encounter Bay). Senior Cricketer of the Year: Simon Roberts (Willunga). GSCA Life Member inductee: Bob Martin Hamish Donlan (Port Elliot, Under 12 SACA Representative Carnival Bowling Aggregate, Team of the Year) – on behalf of Fleurieu & Districts. Scott Brown (Willunga, SACA Senior Country Cup Arch Grosvenor Wicket-Keeping Trophy, Team of the Year) – Represents Fleurieu & Districts. Junior Colts Winners: Seth Wilson (Willunga, Fielding Trophy), Tay Parker (Encounter Bay, Batting Average), Samuel White (Port Elliot, Batting Aggregate), Jonathan Bousfield (Noarlunga, Bowling Aggregate and Average). Senior Colts Winners: Rory Long (Aldinga, Fielding Trophy), Travis Bronstein (Noarlunga, Batting Average), Finlay Seers (Aldinga, Bowling Aggregate), Zac Thompson (Encounter Bay, Bowling Aggregate and Average), Lochie Nash (Mount Compass, Batting Aggregate), Jacob Parsons (Yankalilla, Bowling Aggregate). C2 Award Winners: Tony Eden (Victor Harbor, Fielding Trophy), David Wenham (Rapid Bay, Batting Average), Will Dalitz (Mount Compass, Batting Aggregate), Andrew Hayden (Port Elliot), and Dave Tuckwell (Goolwa, Bowling Aggregate) , Chris Lee (Rapid Bay, Bowling Average), Morris Varney (Seaford RIse, Fielding Trophy). C1 Award winners: Lachlan Hywood (Victor Harbor, Bowling Average), Chris Clarke (Yankalilla, Batting Aggregate & Average), Teegan Telfer (Willunga, Bowling Aggregate), Matthew Bartlett (Willunga) and Elijiah Hutchinson (Victor Harbor) (Fielding Trophy) . B Grade Award Winners: David Marks (Encounter Bay, Batting Aggregate), Matthew Spaan (Noarlunga, Batting Average), Jarrad Swain (Seaford Rise, Bowling Aggregate), Vincent Nizzola (Myponga / Sellicks, Bowling Average), Joshua De Roode (Seaford Rise, Fielding Trophy). A Grade Award Winners: Cameron Lintern (Encounter Bay, Batting Average), Scott Brown (Willunga, Fielding Trophy), Simon Roberts (Bowling Aggregate, Bowling Average, Senior Cricketer of the Year), Joel Docking (Willunga, Batting Aggregate), Luke Goodieson (McLaren Districts, Fielding Trophy). /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jack.manning/333a1b69-2234-4f05-8f3c-49092fd18ac7_rotated_270.JPG/r0_434_3456_2387_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg +12 All photos by Seb Goldsmith. On Saturday, March 27, clubs from all over the Great Southern Cricket Association came together for the presentation night of the 2020/21 season. The best association cricketers of each division, from juniors to seniors, were recognized for their performance on the field. Check out a gallery of winners above and a full list below. Winners of the 2020/21 GSCA Prize Junior Cricketer of the Year: Zac Thompson (Encounter Bay). Senior Cricketer of the Year: Simon Roberts (Willunga). GSCA Life Member inductee: Bob Martin Hamish Donlan (Port Elliot, Under 12 SACA Representative Carnival Bowling Aggregate, Team of the Year) – for Fleurieu & Districts. Scott Brown (Willunga, SACA Senior Country Cup Arch Grosvenor Wicket-Keeping Trophy, Team of the Year) – Represents Fleurieu & Districts. Seth Wilson (Willunga, Fielding Trophy), Tay Parker (Encounter Bay, Batting Average), Samuel White (Port Elliot, Batting Aggregate), Jonathan Bousfield (Noarlunga, Bowling Aggregate and Average). Rory Long (Aldinga, Fielding Trophy), Travis Bronstein (Noarlunga, Batting Aggregate), Finlay Seers (Aldinga, Bowling Aggregate), Zac Thompson (Encounter Bay, Bowling Aggregate and Average), Lochie Nash (Mount Compass, Batting Aggregate), Jacob Parsons (Yankalilla, Bowling Aggregate). Tony Eden (Victor Harbor, Fielding Trophy), David Wenham (Rapid Bay, Batting Average), Will Dalitz (Mount Compass, Batting Aggregate), Andrew Hayden (Port Elliot) and Dave Tuckwell (Goolwa, Bowling Aggregate), Chris Lee (Rapid Bay, Bowling Average), Morris Varney (Seaford RIse, Fielding Trophy). C1 Award winners: Lachlan Hywood (Victor Harbor, Bowling Average), Chris Clarke (Yankalilla, Batting Aggregate & Average), Teegan Telfer (Willunga, Bowling Aggregate), Matthew Bartlett (Willunga) and Elijiah Hutchinson (Victor Harbor) (Fielding Trophy). Winners of the B Grade Award: David Marks (Encounter Bay, Batting Aggregate), Matthew Spaan (Noarlunga, Batting Average), Jarrad Swain (Seaford Rise, Bowling Aggregate), Vincent Nizzola (Myponga / Sellicks, Bowling Average), Joshua De Roode (Seaford Rise, Fielding Trophy) . A Grade Award Winners: Cameron Lintern (Encounter Bay, Batting Average), Scott Brown (Willunga, Fielding Trophy), Simon Roberts (Bowling Aggregate, Bowling Average, Senior Cricketer of the Year), Joel Docking (Willunga, Batting Aggregate), Luke Goodieson (McLaren Districts ), Fielding Trophy).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos