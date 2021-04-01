Wake Forest holds Football Pro Day





Scouts from 29 NFL teams were in Winston-Salem for today’s event.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Four Wake Forest footballers took the next step towards the NFL on Wednesday afternoon when they attended the annual NFL Pro Day at McCreary Field House. Defensive lineman Carlos “Boogie” Basham Jr., wide receiver Sage Surratt, quarterback Jamie Newman and specialist Jack Crane will all compete as representatives of the last 25 Super Bowl Champions will be in attendance on Wednesday. Carlos “Boogie” Basham Jr. | DL | 6-5 | 285 | Roanoke, VA Basham spends an impressive week at the prestigious Senior Bowl, where design experts and team staff hailed him as one of the event’s top performers. He had the longest active streak in the country with 23 consecutive games, representing a tackle for loss. When it came to an end against Syracuse on Oct. 31, he was the only player in the country to have a double-digit streak. The resident of Roanoke, Va. Sacked in the first five games of the season, including the season’s opening possession against No. 1 Clemson. Throughout the year, Basham earned national recognition by being named a Senior CLASS Award Candidate, while also being placed on the Chuck Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, and Lott IMPACT Trophy watchlists. Prior to the start of the season, he was also named a preseason All-American by six separate publications. His 2019 campaign was one of the best in Wake Forest history as he posted 11.0 sacks, the second-most ever in a season by a deacon and the most since 1992, while also scoring 18.0 tackles for loss. He finished his career fourth on Wake Forest’s all-time sack list with 20.5 sacks in his career, including 16.0 in the past two seasons. Jamie Newman | QB | 6-4 | 230 | Graham, NC Newman comes off a Senior Bowl performance where he finished with 118 yards on 10-of-14 passes and one touchdown, finishing with the best completion percentage and yards per completion of any quarterback in the game. During his time at Wake Forest, he became one of the conference’s most feared quarterbacks. In his only season as a full-time starter, Newman finished second in the ACC in total attack yards per game at 286.8. His 2,868 passing yards in 2019 were fourth in a season in school history, and his 26 touchdown passes were even for the second-highest in a single season by a Wake Forest quarterback. Additionally, his 3,442 total offense yards during his 2019 season are ranked second in program history. His junior campaign helped him earn midseason spots on both the Manning Award Watch List and the Maxwell Award Watch List. Sage Surratt | WR | 6-3 | 215 | Lincolnton, NC Surratt was one of three Demon Deacons to participate in the prestigious Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Ala., Where he showcased his skills for all 32 NFL teams. In his sophomore redshirt campaign in 2019, Surratt had arguably the best season ever for a Wake Forest wide receiver. At the time of his injury, he was ranked first in the ACC in receiving yards (1001) and receiving yards per game (111.2), second in the ACC in receptions per game (7.3), second in total receptions with 66, ninth in the ACC scored with 66 points and tied for fourth in touchdowns with 11. His 11 touchdown receptions are the second most in a season by a deacon and the most since Ricky Proehl had 11 in 1989. Surratt set the school record for the most consecutive games with a touchdown catch with seven, including the first five. games of 2019 The Lincolnton, NC resident had 196 yards from Louisville in 2019, the third most in a game in school history by a Wake Forest receiver, the second by an ACC receiver in 2019. In addition, he counted four games of 150 or more. received more yards and had five for his career. No other deacon has more than two in a season or four in a career. Jack Crane | PK / KOS | 6-2 | 197 | Sammamish, WA Throughout his collegiate career, Crane was known as one of the foremost kickoff specialists in all of college football. Before coming to Wake Forest while in Washington State, he achieved a Pac-12 Conference best 54 touchbacks in 2019. In the past three seasons, he has achieved a total of 130 touchbacks. During his only season with Wake Forest, he finished with 36 touchbacks and helped kick off the Demon Deacon on the return of the defense to finish nearly 40 places higher in the national rankings than during the 2019 season. He also had a bigger role for the Deacs this season, converting all seven extra point attempts throughout the season. This included knocking in 4-of-4 tries as a start kicker at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

