COVID Restrictions at State Hockey Tournament Reduce Fan Size, Local Business Profits – WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) High school hockey isn’t just a Minnesota pastime, it’s a big business.

The state tournament normally brings $ 2 million in business to St. Paul. This year, with COVID-19 precautions, that is expected to deviate by about 75%.

When the running signal sounds, that’s the clue for swarms of hockey fans to cross the street and head to the Xcel Energy Center for the high school tournament in a normal year. But that’s not the case because of the capacity limits at The X – and that has a ripple effect on many businesses in this area.

From the roads to the restaurants, traffic is significantly lower around the arena. The tournament that easily attracts around 20,000 fans per game is now limited to 250.

That huge difference is felt down the street at Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub, where COVID restrictions aren’t the only reason there’s more space. Kathy Gosger is the general manager.

“In the years before, before COVID, we filled the moment the doors opened, and we kept going wall to wall with people until we closed at 2 am,” Gosger said.

Fewer fans also means more vacancies. Hampton Inn & Suites is normally 100% full during the tournament. They are just over 50% this year, but managers admit that number would be even lower if it weren’t for the tournament.

Hence, having hockey games is one reason many are grateful, including Becky Cunningham, the parent of St. Thomas Academy.

“I have three guys who play hockey and all three have to have a season this year, and I know a lot of places in the country didn’t,” Cunningham said.

On Thursday, The X’s capacity will increase significantly from 250 to 3,000. Player families will then be allocated a maximum of eight tickets instead of just four.