Avalanche cruise to 9-3 victory over Arizona after bursting out five goals in the first period for fans

The roar of the crowd, the energy in the building, the feeling that things are slowly returning to normal. The Avalanche welcomed their home fans back to Ball Arena on Wednesday and what a treat they gave.

Colorado exploded for five goals in the first 7:31, led by the club’s fastest hat-trick in Joonas Donskoi’s history (3:27), on his way to defeat the Arizona Coyotes 9-3 in front of a handful of primary care workers and holders of a subscription.

The dominant win, combined with a loss to Vegas, also means that the Avalanche is now first in the West Division, at least for tonight. The Golden Knights have a game in hand at Colorado and follow a run (50-49), but will play against Minnesota tomorrow.

“First place doesn’t count until the season is over,” said Avs coach Jared Bednar. “But it’s definitely something we’ve been working towards, trying to chase Vegas after a bit of a rough start. It just shows that we are moving in the right direction. We recently talked briefly about it not going to be everything for us, but we understand that home ice cream is very important, especially when we put fans back in there.

Almost everyone on the Avalanche pitched in. Donskoi’s four points led the way. But forwards Gabe Landeskog (two goals, three points), Mikko Rantanen (goal, three points), Andre Burakovsky (two goals) and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (goal, two points) were good for the other goals while scoring multiple points. Superstar Nathan MacKinnon and defender Sam Girard (two assists, each) also had multipoint efforts for the Avs, extending their unbeaten streak to 12 games (10-0-2).

In total, 14 Colorado players scored a point.

“We have a very good team, a lot of depth,” said Burakovsky. “Looking at the last few games, every line actually scores. It’s not easy to come in here and play against us and we’re just going to keep this up. “

After taking in the energy of the pre-game ceremony, the Avs started the game with an extra pizazz in their stride. MacKinnon pulled an early penalty to send the Avs to the power play. But two minutes after that penalty ended, Donskoi scored his first – which freaked out fans – to get things going.

Burakovsky followed that with a one-timer feed from center Nazem Kadri 27 seconds later. The Coyotes replied back from the ensuing faceoff to cut the lead in half.

But Colorado had more for its fans.

The next three goals were only 1:55. And the audience finally got a live look at the kind of hockey that the Avs have been playing for most of the month.

The players even fed on the energy of the crowd, celebrating goals just a little louder thanks to the authentic sound that only hockey-starved fans could deliver.

“I think the fans had a huge effect,” said Donskoi. Everyone was on fire. We came out to play and we got off to a good start. “

Donskoi’s hat-trick was the first in one period for the Avalanche in 11 years. He scored the first, fourth and fifth goal of the eruption, scoring the fastest five-goal clip in Avalanche history (3:27).

“What a match – what a first period – what a first seven and a half minutes for him. It was incredible to watch, ”Landeskog said of Donskoi. “I even thought he saw that first period from the couch, that he could have gotten a few more.”

Donskoi’s second count chased Arizona goalkeeper Adin Hill. He was replaced by Ivan Prosvetov, who made his NHL debut, surviving five goals on 28 shots. Colorado outperforms the Coyotes 38-31.

For the Avs, goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer ended what has become the best performance of every month in his career. Grubauer made 28 saves, won his 22nd NHL game, and improved to 12-2-1 in March – the most wins the Avs have ever had in a month.

The game was not quite. The Avs received seven minor penalties. They shot the Coyotes 17-1 halfway through the first but three late penalties – one of which Arizona scored – led to a 12-1 shot advantage for the Coyotes in the last eight minutes.

Colorado’s penalty-kill went into the night second in the NHL (87.3 percent), successfully killing five-of-six.

The final penalties resulted from a fight between MacKinnon and Arizona’s Conor Garland late in the third period. MacKinnon objected to Garland’s physicality, and the pair began to struggle in Prosvetov’s right corner before Landeskog and other Coyotes players jumped in to help. MacKinnon threw Garland’s helmet at him during the scrum, resulting in a double minor and a 10-minute misbehavior.

Those 14 PIMs alone are more than the 12 MacKinnon had all last season on the way to winning the Lady Byng trophy.

“Maybe it’s a little lighter on the wallet, but I would think that would be it,” Bednar said of the helmet throw.

Landeskog’s willingness to stand up for MacKinnon only proves how much this team believes in standing up for each other and taking a penalty if the physicality increases. Even if it concerns two thirds of your turnover.

“Those two guys are setting a good example,” said Donskoi. “When someone is beaten up, the teammate stands up for him. We have been on top of that lately. “

Donskoi, Landeskog climb the ranksDonskoi’s hat-trick and Landeskog’s two goals increased their season totals to 15 and 14 goals respectively – both of which are now in the top 30 in the NHL.

Alex Newhook Signs: Colorado announced earlier Wednesday that the first round of 2019 Alex Newhook has signed an entry-level three-year deal. The former Boston College star was the 2019 NCAA D-1 Rookie of the Year.

He will report to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, but has the option of dressing for the Avalanche in six games before burning the first year of his entry-level deal.

