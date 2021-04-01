Sports
LIVE Cricket Score Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2020-21 Semi-finals Live updates: Deepti half-century drives Bengal, Jharkhand in trouble – Sportstar
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE report of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 Semi-Finals between Jharkhand Women vs Andhra Women and Railways Women vs Bengal Women.
Bengal vs Railways: Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh sewed a vital half-century standard and this was sublime from both batswomen. Bengal, pace in the closing stages, but wicket-keeper Richa dies for a well-made 36-ball 33. Bengal 170/3 after 40 overs.
Jharkhand to Andhra: Opener Rashmi is very impressive with her at bat while holding one fortress and keeping the Andhra bowlers at bay. Ashwani, meanwhile, has set all guns on fire, but is leaving for a rapid fire 28. Jharkhand 146/5 after 40 overs.
Bengal vs Railways: Deepti Sharma and Richa have picked a momentum as the run rate is now close to five / more and after missing a century on her previous outing, Deepti seems determined to hit the three digit mark. She hits 79 out of 107 balls. Bengal 158/2 after 35 overs.
Jharkhand to Andhra: Opener Rashmi is very impressive with her at bat while holding one fortress and keeping the Andhra bowlers at bay. Ashwani, meanwhile, has pulled out all the weapons with a run-a-ball 27 and this should lift the spirits of the side. Jharkhand 125/4 after 35 overs.
Bengal vs Railways: Deepti Sharma continues to accumulate runs and has now found a partner in Richa. While the railways don’t pick wickets at regular intervals, it has managed to keep the run rate in check. Bengal 128/2 after 30 overs.
Jharkhand to Andhra: Jharkhand continues to lose wickets while Durga Murmu dies, but opener Rashmi, who won back half a century, continues to occupy the fold. The 100 is up, but Andhra has the upper hand as a few wickets would put them in full control. Jharkhand 100/4 after 32 overs.
Bengal vs Railways: Deepti Sharma scores a fine half century, hitting 54 of 69 balls with eight boundaries in her innings and despite the fall of skipper Dhar, Bengal is going strong after breaking the 100 run. Bengal 104/2 after 25 overs.
Jharkhand to Andhra: Opener Rashmi scores her half century, hitting 51 of 75 balls with eight boundaries. Durga Murmu, on the other hand, has dropped anchor while Rashmi is holding the key. Jharkhand 80/3 after 26 overs.
Bengal vs Railways: Railways break the opening position, thanks to a run-out and a miscommunication, Mita saw Paul walk back for a 64-ball 38. Deepti is now approaching its half century. Bengal 92/1 after 20 overs.
Jharkhand to Andhra: Jhansi Lakshmi strikes to remove a well-tuned Sonia while Jharkhand loses his third wicket. Good news is that opener Rashmi is steadily hitting the other side, six runs short of her half-century. Jharkhand 71/3 after 21 overs.
Bengal vs Railways: Deepti Sharma and Mita Paul continue to occupy the fold and have complimented each other very well. The team are on their way to a brilliant start and Railways will try to break the stands on a good batting wicket where the ball hits the bat nicely. Bengal 62/0 after 15 overs.
Jharkhand to Andhra: Rashmi and Sonia have stabilized Jharkhand and are rebuilding the innings after the early loss of wickets. The team is fifty and Jharkhand hopes to continue building. Andhra, meanwhile, is looking for wickets. Jharkhand 50/2 after 15 overs.
Bengal vs Railways: Deepti Sharma and Mita Paul have given Bengal a solid start, with both openers pushing the boundaries at will. Mita with five hits to the fence hits 25 of 32 balls while Deepti hits 15 of 26 balls. Railway skipper Mithali Raj introduced the spider early on, but Ekta Bisht and Swagatika Rath have no impact yet. Bengal 46/0 after 10 overs.
Jharkhand to Andhra: After the fall of two early wickets, opener Rashmi tries to build a partnership for Jharkhand together with middle order hitter Sonia. Rashmi, who takes on 27 of the 31 deliveries, will hold the key as Andhra looks to move forward. Jharkhand 33/2 after 10 overs.
Jharkhand to Andhra: B Anusha strikes early for Andhra as she removes opener Indrani Roy. Early setback for Jharkhand after choosing to hit first. Jharkhand 6/2 after 4 overs
Bengal vs Railways: Mita Paul is off the blocks with a boundary, but Deepti has yet to get off the goal. Railway skipper Mithali Raj introduced spin early on with Ekta Bisht bowling in conjunction with Arundhati Reddy. Bengal 18/0 after 4 overs
Throw – Jharkhand Women wins the coin toss and chooses to hit Andhra first.
Throw – Bengali women win the toss and choose to hit the railways first.
Play XI
Railways: Mithali Raj (C), Nuzhat Parween (WK), Mona, S Asha, Sneh Rana, Swagatika Rath, Rajeshwari, MS Thirushkamini, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut, Arundathi Reddy
Bengal: Rukmoni Roy, Sushmita Ganguly, Dhara Gujjar, Richa (WK), Mamata, Mita Paul, Prativa, P Paul, Dhar (C), Gouher Sultana, Deepti
Andhra: N Anusha (C), B Anusha, V Pushpa Latha, Saranya Gadwal, Chandra Lekha, S Hima Bindu, PV Sudharani, K Jyothi, E Padmaja, CH Jhansi Lakshmi, M Durga (WK)
Jharkhand: Sonia, Indrani Roy (WK), Shanti Kumari, Durga Murmu, Niharika (C), Ritu, Rashmi, Mamta Paswan, Devyani, Ashwani, Arti
Plows:
Jharkhand Women
Arti, Anamika Kumari, Anjali, Ashwani, Devyani, Israni, Mamta Paswan, Priyanka, Rashmi, Ritu, Urmila Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Priti Kumari, Sulekha, Ruma, Monika, Niharika, Durga Murmu, Pinky, Priya Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Sunita, Indrani Roy, Sonia
Andhra Women
N Anusha, P Aishwaryarai, K Dhathri, M Durga, M Harika Yadav, CH Jhansi Lakshmi, E Padmaja, D Pravallika, N Roja, A Srilakshmi, Navya, K Jyothi, PV Sudharani, S Hima Bindu, G Chandra Lekha, Saranya Gadwal , V Pushpa Latha, A Sireesha, B Anusha, G Sindhuja, Sarayu
Railways
K Anjali Sarvani, R Kalpana, T Sarkar, Arundathi Reddy, Mithali, Punam Raut, Shubh, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, MD Thirushkamini, Rajeshwari, Swagatika Rath, Sneh Rana, D Hemalatha, S Meghana, Meghna Singh, S Preeti R Bose, P Bala, Nuzhat Parween, Kshama Singh
Bengal
Tithi Das, Rukmoni Roy, Saika Ishaque, Deepti, Bristi Maji, Titas Sadhu, Jhulan Goswami, Paramita Roy, Antara Jana, Gayatri Mal, Gouher Sultana, Dhar, Dipa Das, N Maji, Rupa Dutta, Shreya Karar, Aparna Mondal, Kashish Agarwal, PP Paul, Prativa, Mita Paul, SP Aich, Jhumia Khatun, Mamata, Richa, Ankita Chakraborty, Dhara Gujjar, Sushmita Ganguly
Tournament: Ladies Senior One Day Trophy 2020-21
Format: ODI | Semi-finals | Bengal vs Railways and Jharkhand vs Andhra
When where: April 1, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot | Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground B, Rajkot
How and where to watch: The Bengal vs Railways semi-final match will be streamed live on Hotstar
