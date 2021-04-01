OU Football: Chris Murray Nears Chance to Successor Creed Humphrey on the Sooners’ Resurgent Frontline | Sport

Chris Murray considers Creed Humphrey an older brother.

Last season, Humphrey led Murray at every possible opportunity as he led the OU’s offensive line and was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. It was at such times that Murray wanted to learn as much as possible from the Sooners third-year start center.

In fact, learning is all Murray could really do in 2020. The Palmdale, California native moved from UCLA to Oklahoma in April and only gained entry in October, sidelining him for the Sooners’ first four games. From then on, he played the correct tackle in just five games as Oklahomas.

Murray said that compounded with the stress of COVID-19, canceling spring practices and limiting summer workouts resulted in one of the most frustrating times of his life. Fearing he wasn’t helping his team enough, Murray began to take every opportunity, whether it was listening to Humphrey’s advice or adjusting to the OU’s scout team.

As the Sooners enter their second week of 2021 spring training, Murray is getting closer to Humprehys’s successor. Exhibiting his athletic talent and intelligence in the middle of this off-season, the senior has impressed offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, who wants to build his unit the best in the country.

The only thing about playing football is that it teaches you about life, Bedenbaugh said in a press conference on Wednesday. (Murray) never complained. I spoke with him and his mother throughout the process. It was a difficult situation, but the boy coped very well. It now shows up in what he does, how he plays.

Playing this position at this level, and by the standards we have, is difficult. You go from a good player to a great top player simply by your mindset and how you approach each day. I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve seen in change, and I preach it and they get it. As long as it continues to evolve and develop, I think we have the opportunity to be a very, very good group.

Bedenbaugh, who joined OU in 2013, has coached a host of NFL talent during his time with the Sooners. His 2018 line of attack alone consisted of Bobby Evans, Ben Powers, Dru Samia and Cody Ford, all of whom are currently on NFL rosters. Humphrey also started as the group center. That unit also took home the Joe Moore Award, which is awarded annually to the best offensive line in college football.

Still, Bedenbaugh said he wasn’t completely satisfied with OUs’ play that season. But that’s how he feels every season. Regardless of how OU performs, Bedenbaugh is known for highlighting ways the team could have done better.

And his players are the same way. Murray said while well aware of the public expectations surrounding the Sooners offensive line, expectations within his team are even higher.

The coach says you are only as strong as your weakest link, and those are facts, Murray said Wednesday. We were just really getting to know each other. … Football is a team sport. As for the offensive line, you depend on four other people besides yourself. If that chemistry isn’t right between each other, you can only go that far.

I’m just trying to be the best player I can for my teammates. It has been a long few months, but patience is a virtue. I’m glad I was patient because it will pay off. I know it is.