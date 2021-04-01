Roswell High School valedictorian and salutatorian pursuing STEM degrees | North Fulton Neighbor

Both Roswell High School referee Noah Frank and salutatorian Eric Zhang were dueled with Georgia Tech and plan to pursue STEM-related college degrees.
I am so proud of Noah and Eric, said director Robert Shaw. They continued to excel in academics and other fields, even through troubled times. They are smart, flexible and resilient, and impressive representatives of the Class of 2021.
Frank is the son of Gail and Stephan Frank of Roswell, and the brother of Liam Frank, a graduate of Roswell High School from the Class of 2018. Before attending Roswell High School, he attended Sweet Apple Elementary, Fulton Sunshine Academy and Elkins Pointe Middle School.
He is also double enrolled at Georgia Tech, where he has completed computer science and math courses. Frank has been a virtual student since March 2020.
I can connect with my friend virtually and I am comfortable going to school virtually, he said. But I’m looking forward to being in college in person.
Frank started to play the viola in the sixth grade. During his four years at Roswell High School, he performed with the Roswell High School Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra and All-State Orchestra. Before the pandemic, Frank taught math to students at Elkins Pointe Middle School, was on the math team and on the Chemistry Club and Mu Alpha Theta, the math student honor association.
Frank said his favorite courses in physics and calculus were with Beau Chilton and Daniel Brown.
I like physics and math, and mechanical engineering is what I want to do, Frank said.
He plans to go to Georgia Tech in the fall.
Salutatorian Zhang is the son of Yingshuang Ding and Janrong Zhang from Roswell. Before attending Roswell High School, he attended Sweet Apple Elementary, Alpharetta Elementary and Elkins Pointe Middle School. He is also double enrolled with Georgia Tech, where he has taken math courses.
Zhang’s favorite subjects in high school were all math-related.
I like to find and apply equations, he said. One of my favorite teachers is Mr. Brown … he provided a good foundation for me when I went to Georgia Tech math.
Zhang also noted that Chilton encouraged his participation in Beta Club and National Honor Society. Additionally, Zhang said he started the RHS table tennis club in his junior year.
Outside of school, Zhang has been playing the piano since he was four years old. As a first-generation American, he attended Chinese school on weekends and speaks Chinese with his family at home.
While the choice of Zhang University is still undecided, he said he plans to major in pre-med or biomedical engineering.
Currently, RHS graduation is taking place at the Ameris Bank Amphitheater on Monday, May 24 at 7:00 PM. In the event that the safety concerns of COVID-19 require a change of location, other options may include, but are not limited to, drive-through, virtual or limited turnout drills.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit