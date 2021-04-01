Sports
Wild Warmup: Minnesota in Vegas
After a two game trip in San Jose, the Wild is in for a quick turnaround as it will have its second road game in as many nights and travel on Thursday nights to play the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
The Wild broke their four-game point streak on Wenesday, losing 4-2 to the San Jose Sharks.
After a goalless first period, San Jose scored two goals in the second period to give the Sharks a two goal advantage.
Minnesota struggled to get quality opportunities most of the night, but Kirill Kaprizov was able to get the Wild on the board 8:23 in the third period to narrow the deficit to one goal. Kaprizov found the puck behind the goal line and skated to the top of the zone, coming all the way over the ice before firing a wrist shot past Martin Jones.
The goal was Kaprizov’s team-leading 12th goal of the season.
But San Jose quickly regained a two-goal lead after Nikolai Knyzhov scored his first NHL goal two and a half minutes after Kaprizov.
The Wild got chances late and started a power play with just under four minutes to go in the third period, but couldn’t find the back of the net with the man advantage.
Minnesota added a very late goal, then Mats Zuccarello deflected one Kevin Fiala shot with 12.1 seconds remaining to reduce the lead to 3-2. San Jose ended the game with an empty goal in the last seconds of the game.
After reaching only one run in the two games vs. San Jose, the next two upcoming games against Vegas will be key for the Wild to remain competitive at the top of the West Division.
“We’re going into game three of this road trip with one point and I think that’s enough motivation for everyone,” said the forward. Ryan Hartman“We have the chance to get five out of eight and that’s the maximum we can get, and that’s our goal to move on.”
Minnesota is currently in third place in the West Division with 44 points, and the Golden Knights are one spot ahead, in second place with 49 points.
“Each team knows what is at stake in the last 25 games and how important points are,” said defender Jared Spurgeon said. “Every race will be tight. I think at the beginning of the year everything was a bit looser, but everything is already starting to get tighter.”
It will be the fifth game between these two teams. Vegas won the first two matchups on their home ice, and the Wild leveled the series by winning two games at the Xcel Energy Center in early March.
Minnesota offense has been struggling lately. After scoring the most goals in the NHL from February 17 to March 16 (3.73 goals / game), the Wild are tied for 28th place in the league since March 17, averaging 1.86 goals per match.
It will now face a Vegas team that was one of the best defensive teams in hockey, scoring 2.29 goals per game, the second-best in the League.
But Vegas did concede four goals on Wednesday-evening, in the 4-2 loss against the Los Angeles Kings.
Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 28 assists and 40 points, while Max Pacioretty leads the team with 18 goals.
Goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury has a 17-8-0 record in 25 starts this season, averaging 2.14 goals against and a service percentage of 0.924.
For the Wild that is likely Cam Talbot will be in net for the second night of the back-to-back. Talbot is 9-5-2 in 17 starts this season, with an average of 2.37 goals-against and a service percentage of 0.925. He is 5-1-1 in his last seven starts.
