IPL 2021: Hazlewood withdraws, netizens call the ‘Pujara effect’ | Cricket News







Pujara and Hazlewood would share the dressing room for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but with the Aussie pacer retiring, this would not happen this season. NEW DELHI: After Josh Hazlewood decided to withdraw from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Cheteshwar Pujara started trending on Twitter and netizens were quick to say that India’s batting mainstay in Test cricket was the reason behind the decision by the Australian pacer to withdraw from the T20 tournament.Pujara and Hazlewood would share the dressing room for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but with the Aussie pacer retiring, this would not happen this season. “Josh Hazlewood has opted out of IPL, tired of Pujara bowling in nets,” a user wrote on Twitter.

Another user was quick to say that Hazlewood was smart about getting out of the tournament.

“Hazlewood is very smart. So he doesn’t have to throw nets at Pujara,” said another user on Twitter.

On Wednesday, a video of Pujara hitting sixes during a CSK training session went viral on social media, and many users on Twitter brought up that video to say Hazlewood got scared of bowling to Pujara in the nets.

“This is what happens when you see Pujara hit in nets,” a user said on Twitter.

Hazlewood has withdrawn from IPL because he was “tired of the bio bubbles”. He also said he wants to spend some time with his family.

“It’s been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia over the next two months. We also have a big winter ahead of us. The West Indies will be a long tour, with a Bangladesh T20 tour possibly at the end of that, ” cricket.com.au quoted Hazlewood.

“Then possibly the T20 World Cup leading to the Ashes, so it’s a big 12 months, as always with Australia, and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that. taken, and it suits me pretty well, ”he added.

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said Chennai Super Kings (CSK) need not worry about Josh Hazlewood withdrawing from this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) as they also have Lungi Ngidi in their squad.

“CSK had a brilliant bowling line-up with Hazlewood in it, but one man doesn’t make a team, Ngidi will fill that void with the Australian withdrawal. #CSK is looking pretty strong this year. # IPL2021,” Hogg tweeted. CSK had a brilliant bowling lineup with Hazlewood in it but one man doesn’t make a team, Ngidi will fill that voi https://t.co/6wfjpEylYq – Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) 1617258387000 After India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia 2-1 earlier this year, Indian field coach R Sridhar had revealed how he heard Hazlewood was getting tired of bowling to Pujara.

During a conversation with spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, Sridhar revealed how the Aussie quicker was not in the mood to watch Pujara’s battle videos in the locker room.

“I got some information from the Australian locker room where they analyzed Pujara’s hit. Hazlewood apparently threw down his cap and said,” Enough to see Pujara again. I’ve seen enough on the field, “Sridhar said to Ashwin.

Hazlewood and Pujara have had mid-grueling matches in the last two series between India and Australia. Both players have once had success against each other.

IPL 2021 kicks off April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locking the horns in the tournament opener. CSK will play its first game on April 10 against the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.







