NFL Owners Approve Daniel Snyder’s Buyout of Washington Football Team Minority Owners, Says Source





The family of Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder has taken full control of the franchise for the first time since its purchase more than 20 years ago. NFL owners unanimously approved Snyder’s purchase of the remaining 40.5% of the Washington Football Team from the franchise’s minority owners, a source told ESPN. The NFL also approved a $ 450 million waiver, as well as the $ 875 million sale. Snyder bought his three longtime minority investors, Fred Smith, Dwight Schar and Robert Rothman, who have been with Snyder since 2003.

1 Related Before the purchase, Snyder owned 40.459% of the team, with his mother Arlette 6.5% and his sister Michele 12.55%. Now the family owns 100% of the franchise, which Snyder bought in 1999. Snyder is expected to repay the debt by 2028. The Washington Post reported in November that a group of investors offered minority shareholders $ 900 million to sell, but Snyder blocked the move. The battle between the minority owners and Snyder came out in the open this summer and continued into winter, with numerous lawsuits accusing each other of acting in bad faith and spreading misinformation. According to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, the sale will end the dispute between Snyder and his former co-owners. Washington is also in the midst of a rebrand after it decided to retire its previous name last summer. No decision has yet been made on a new name or logo, but there will be a permanent logo for the 2022 season. It will continue this season as the Washington Football Team. Shortly after the articles of the Post, the organization wanted to improve its culture. It hired, among others, Jason Wright as the NFL’s first Black team president and Julie Donaldson as the senior vice president of media and the first woman to be on the radio broadcast of an NFL team. Washington is also still under an independent investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson over a number of allegations of sexual harassment by previous employees over a 15-year period. The investigation is still ongoing. The attorneys representing at least 20 of the women who have alleged sexual harassment sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday criticizing him for “an arrangement that puts Mr. Snyder in a stronger ownership position than before the full extent of this scandal. was known. “ During a video conference call, New York Giants owner, John Mara, was asked if the vote was a sign of confidence that Snyder would not appear to have any wrongdoing in the investigation. Mara declined comment on that aspect, saying he was not involved in the investigation at all, saying, “I’m just glad there is an arrangement between Dan and the minority partners so they can move forward.”

