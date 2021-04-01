Vaccine Burst: Debate Raging Over Tennis Pro Ambivalence | Tennis

AAs the Miami Open marched to its peak, one of the many out-of-court discussions that raged during the event is the simple question of the sporting stance on vaccination during the pandemic. Players were asked about their position during the week and a trend of ambivalence became apparent.

For Andrey Rublev, the Russian World No. 8, vaccination would make little difference to him, as he would still have to stay in the tournament bells: I don’t know, Rublev said. There is no reason. I just do not know. Just by the feelings, because I’ve never had a vaccine since I was a kid, so I don’t know. I feel okay this way. I have never had any problems with my health.

World No. 5 Elina Svitolina said she was thinking about getting vaccinated until her friends suggested she wouldn’t. She framed her caution around the lack of any benefit to her professional career. The world No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka made it clear to herself: I don’t really trust it. I certainly don’t want my family to take it. If I have to do it, I will really think twice before taking it.

The WTA will find comfort in the messages broadcast by the top three players. Ashleigh Barty hopes her family and boyfriend can meet her on tour once they get vaccinated. Naomi Osaka says she will get one as soon as she qualifies. Simona Halep has already had her first dose. I had the vaccine. So I can say I’m a little bit safer now, Halep said.

They may all be products of their societies, but athletes also have the power to help influence them. In Russia, numerous polls have reported widespread ambivalence about vaccination. Only 30% of respondents in a February poll, willingness to vaccinate reported a drop of 8% from December, while 62% said they were not willing to be vaccinated. Only 19% of 1824 year olds were ready. Rublev is 23 and his position is not surprising.

Meanwhile, Haleps’s vaccination was very public, coordinated by the head of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita. It has led to enough negative comments which in itself reaffirms the importance of one of the most prominent athletes in the country receiving the vaccine without problems.

Andrey Rublev is ambivalent about the vaccine because he would still have to stay in a tournament bubble if he had it. Photo: John Berry / Getty Images

Both the ATP and WTA tours later released separate statements noting their support for vaccination and training their players, with the WTA stating that players do not need to vaccinate as this is a personal decision that we respect. This week has underlined that both tours have a duty to provide their players with more information about the vaccine and better educate them about the process.

As vaccines are still distributed around the world, sports boards face a similar problem. In recent months, players’ fears of vaccines have been a prominent topic of discussion in the National Basketball Association. After the NBAs reported widespread efforts to recruit players for PSAs, it seemed especially noteworthy that the All-Star game, rather than a player, saw actor Michael B Jordan talking to US Vice President Kamala Harris.

As in the UK, a long history of discrimination against black people in health care has left its mark on the pandemic and general caution regarding medical services has translated into Covid19 vaccines. Given that black people have been hospitalized in the US and have died disproportionately from the virus, it’s a dangerous combination. The NBA is a league populated by a majority of black professionals, and their fear simply reflects their community, but their votes also have the ability to positively impact at-risk communities.

The sight of players receiving vaccines is becoming more common, and a handful of teams have already publicly acknowledged that they have been vaccinated. More generally, American leagues have taken steps to encourage vaccination. The NBA offers relaxation of some protocols for vaccinated players and even entire teams once 85% of players and coaches have been vaccinated. On Wednesday the Wall Street Journal reported Major League Baseball will also boost vaccination.

However, tennis is in a different situation. For the past year, the governing bodies have been driven by the vagaries of local and national governments around the world, some of which are as concerned with protecting the public from the traveling players as the opposite. But as several countries are discussing restrictions on those who have had the shot, it seems only a matter of time before the travel vaccination policy will allow players to make a more urgent decision. It remains to be seen how hesitant they will then be.