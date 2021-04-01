School Games Can Add More Sports If Virus Remains Under Control, Schools News & Top Stories

More sports could be included in the National School Games (NSG) later this year if the Covid-19 situation remains under control and more people in Singapore are vaccinated, Education Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

Speaking at the NSG’s opening ceremony at Our Tampines Hub, he said organizers will continue to assess the situation and it may also be possible to relax some security management measures.

This year’s Games, which started on Monday and end on May 27, will feature just 12 of the 29 sports – badminton, bowling, golf, gymnastics, skipping rope, sepak takraw, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo (poomsae), tennis, 3v3 volleyball. and wushu – across the A, B and senior divisions.

There will be about 12,000 student athletes competing, compared to the 60,000 usually involved in the three divisions plus the C and junior divisions. Divisions C and Juniors begin in Term 3, which begins June 28. The list of sports will be announced later.

Mr Wong said: “As we resume the Games, we are not doing it in the same way as before. We are adapting, we are taking precautions and many additional changes.

“And that’s because, although the infection is currently under control in Singapore, we’re still not out of the woods.”

Safe management measures include site capacity limits and the absence of fans at the NSG.

Mr Wong said that when Singapore saw an increase in local cases earlier this year, the Games had to be postponed and “there was a very real risk” that they could be suspended again. The NSG was shut down twice last year before finally being canceled for the first time since its launch in 1959.

Mr Wong, who is co-chair of the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force, said: “Thankfully we tightened up the measures after that, we were able to reduce local transmission and keep it under control. .

“At the same time, we have also started to ramp up vaccination for the entire population and also among teachers to protect our educators as well as the students and the school community.

“All of that has given us confidence. I am happy that we can finally continue with the NSG today.”

Fairfield Methodist School (secondary) volleyball player Yap Sze Xuen, 16, was disappointed that she wouldn’t get a chance to compete in a national championship – selected sports will only occur at the zonal level due to the high number of schools participating and shorter competition period – but understood the need for such restrictions.

Mr Wong also said that “sporting excellence is not only determined by performance in the NSG; it must go further”.

He added, “Cherish the bonds you have formed with your fellow teammates, your coaches and teachers, and even your parents who have traveled with you, and keep doing your best and striving for excellence in everything.”