School Games Can Add More Sports If Virus Remains Under Control, Schools News & Top Stories

More sports could be included in the National School Games (NSG) later this year if the Covid-19 situation remains under control and more people in Singapore are vaccinated, Education Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.
Speaking at the NSG’s opening ceremony at Our Tampines Hub, he said organizers will continue to assess the situation and it may also be possible to relax some security management measures.
This year’s Games, which started on Monday and end on May 27, will feature just 12 of the 29 sports – badminton, bowling, golf, gymnastics, skipping rope, sepak takraw, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo (poomsae), tennis, 3v3 volleyball. and wushu – across the A, B and senior divisions.
There will be about 12,000 student athletes competing, compared to the 60,000 usually involved in the three divisions plus the C and junior divisions. Divisions C and Juniors begin in Term 3, which begins June 28. The list of sports will be announced later.
Mr Wong said: “As we resume the Games, we are not doing it in the same way as before. We are adapting, we are taking precautions and many additional changes.
“And that’s because, although the infection is currently under control in Singapore, we’re still not out of the woods.”
Safe management measures include site capacity limits and the absence of fans at the NSG.
Mr Wong said that when Singapore saw an increase in local cases earlier this year, the Games had to be postponed and “there was a very real risk” that they could be suspended again. The NSG was shut down twice last year before finally being canceled for the first time since its launch in 1959.
Mr Wong, who is co-chair of the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force, said: “Thankfully we tightened up the measures after that, we were able to reduce local transmission and keep it under control. .
“At the same time, we have also started to ramp up vaccination for the entire population and also among teachers to protect our educators as well as the students and the school community.
“All of that has given us confidence. I am happy that we can finally continue with the NSG today.”
Fairfield Methodist School (secondary) volleyball player Yap Sze Xuen, 16, was disappointed that she wouldn’t get a chance to compete in a national championship – selected sports will only occur at the zonal level due to the high number of schools participating and shorter competition period – but understood the need for such restrictions.
Mr Wong also said that “sporting excellence is not only determined by performance in the NSG; it must go further”.
He added, “Cherish the bonds you have formed with your fellow teammates, your coaches and teachers, and even your parents who have traveled with you, and keep doing your best and striving for excellence in everything.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos