Devin Booker offers a lot of credit to Bulls rookie Patrick Williams
Thad Young is in his 14th NBA season. He has seen a few things.
So when the Bulls veteran called the block of a DeAndre Ayton dunk attempt by DeAndre Ayton “ awesome, ” he said he was “ impressed to see it in real time, ” adding that it was one of the best. blocks is. he ever saw, it meant something.
Unless you’re Patrick Williams.
“Another case where I didn’t get into the ball,” Williams said aloud. ‘And I don’t remember who left, but they did really well and they had my back. And I just wanted their back. And I think Chris Paul did a lob, and I just played a basketball game.
“But then I turned the ball over, so that’s never a good thing. It was just a basketball game. That is it.”
So you can create your blocked shot with a highlight reel and save it in Williams’s Do-not-care drawer. For him it was initially not physical enough to play and turning the ball over after the spectacular series was something that stood out.
This is like the time Williams poured cold water on a softball question over his 52-foot 3-pointer against the Sacramento Kings by saying, “It was a 3. I’ve made 3s before.”
As Zach LaVine missed his first game of the season on Wednesday-evening, Williams was given the difficult task of guarding Devin Booker. The Phoenix Suns All-Star guard threw in 45 points in the season and added his name to the following list of high-profile defensive assignments for the Bulls’ 19-year-old rookie.
LeBron James. Kawhi Leonard. Giannis Antetokounmpo. Shai-Gilgeous Alexander.
‘I like that kid. I like his size. I like his thinking, his mindset, ”said Booker after the Suns 121-116 win. “We talked a little bit in court. I gave him a few things that I’ve seen now that we’ve played them twice and not played them again. I think he has a bright future. “
This is no slouch or a nice parting gift after setting fire to a team for 45 points. Booker echoed that positive comments James and Leonard also fell for Williams, who, speaking for Booker, looked in unsurprisingly.
“He’s a tough shot-taker and tough shot-maker, but I think I put him at ease in the first half. And when guys of that caliber feel comfortable and start firing from their spot, it’s hard to stop, even if you defend well, ”said Williams. “I think in the second half I slightly increased the physicality. Just like the rest of the team. But he was already warm. He kept taking pictures and going to his spots. I take responsibility for that. That’s up to me. “
The Bulls’ defensive problems are widespread. They are a major reason why they dropped a season-high five straight and seven out of eight.
But even on a night when Booker is cooking, Williams’ attitude is a major reason why there is confidence that he has the chance to be something special. To hear him cite elite players like Leonard and Jimmy Butler as examples to strive for, his mind is in the right place – even if he still isn’t.
Whether it’s a big one or a guard, I just want to guard the best player every night, ”said Williams. “That’s the kind of guy I want to be in this league.”
