Nathan Lyon believes an evolved Steve Smith is well-placed to lead Australia again in Test cricket if the opportunity arises, but not until Tim Paine’s reign is complete.

Smith this week revealed his desire to return to leadership, which was taken from him by Cricket Australia for two years following his involvement in the Cape Town scandal with ball sabotage in 2018.

The 31-year-old led Australia in 34 tests for 18 wins, making him the fourth most successful captain in the country’s decorated history in terms of win rate (over 10 matches).

“It’s exciting that Smithy has said he wants the job again,” Lyon told The Unplayable Podcast. “I think he has learned a lot about himself over the years… but also about his captain.

“For him to come out and say he wants to is exciting. He’s clearly learned a lot and feels like he can do a great job again.

“If he wants it, he can have it in my eyes.”

The 100-Test veteran also pointed out that while Smith’s return to shore might have created some uncomfortable moments between incumbent skipper Paine and his predecessor, the situation had been treated with respect.

“Tim is the current captain and this is the way Tim wants to run the ship, and I think he’s been very respectful of Smithy in that way,” said Lyon. “There have been times when Smithy has been able to pass on his knowledge – (he) has a great cricket brain and can see the game differently from most people.

‘I think that’s a great quality to have; having people like Smithy in your locker room can only help you. ”

While Paine’s captain came under scrutiny during the summer’s defeat in the Test series against India, the 36-year-old Tasmanian was generally critically acclaimed as a leader after getting the men in Baggy Green through the challenging period after Sandpapergate help navigate without the help or decisiveness of both Smith and former Vice Captain David Warner.

Paine’s calm yet authoritative style after being plucked from obscurity to return to the side at the start of the Ashes 2017-18 has kept him at the helm for 23 tests, with 11 wins, culminating in a 2-2 Ashes series. result in the UK in 2019, allowing Australia to keep the urn on the road for the first time since 2001.

Lyon said Paine enjoyed his “full support”, adding, “I love playing under Painey. He’s up there with one of the best captains I’ve played under.

“Now that he is the best goalkeeper in the world in my eyes, I want him to keep playing, especially with such a big Ashes series around the corner,” he added.

“This time off, especially for the guys who only play Test cricket, will allow us to get fit, be focused and make sure we are ready for the summer.

Painey has all my support. He’s not going anywhere in my eyes. ‘