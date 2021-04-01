Two tigers will steal from the 2021 NFL Draft





Former Clemson footballers such as quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne will hear their names called out early in the four-day NFL Draft. However, not all tigers will be this happy. Under Dabo Swinney, Clemson football has had quite a few choices in the first and second rounds – 22 choices in those two rounds to be precise. However, the Tigers also found a few diamonds in the rough in the last four rounds. Grady Jarrett is one of the top three defensive tackles in the NFL, former corner kick Bashaud Breeland was a key part of the 2019 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win. Wayne Gallman is still an effective player in the NFL and Bradley Pinion has just won a Super Bowl with the Bucs. In Clemson football, two players will end up stealing the 2021 NFL Draft. In 2020 receivers Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell were set to back up Justyn Ross, Frank Ladson Jr, Joseph Ngata and while they would provide depth, no one expected to produce the seasons they did. Cornell Powell came in his senior season with a total of 329 yards and three touchdowns. He had 882 yards and seven touchdowns in his fifth season. Not only did he produce on the field, but he showed himself 10 days ago at the Clemson Pro-Day. Amari Rodgers was much the same. He came in his senior year with a total of 1,124 yards and eight touchdowns. He had his first 1,000-yard season, catching seven more touchdowns. His 1,000th season took him to 12th of all time Clemson’s history in receiving yards Amari already had a reputation for being an incredible worker coming back from a torn ACL in 172 days – something never before done in big college football. Both players eventually become the steal in the draft. No matter which teams they end up with, their talent and work ethic will be a favorite among their coaches, teammates and fans.

