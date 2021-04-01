Khel Ratna Contractor Manika Batra: I can only play well and let my work speak





I am very happy that I qualified for the Olympics. Fortunately, whatever I practiced before the tournament worked. My personal training team has supported me a lot in all my endeavors in Doha. As a player, having them with me boosted my morale, and I am grateful to everyone who supported me, says Manika Batra, the 25-year-old paddler from Delhi who recently took two places at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Games in singles and mixed doubles for ladies. Although 2020 was a difficult year for most athletes, Batra had reason to celebrate as she became the first table tennis player to receive the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, which is India’s highest sporting award. The award came with some criticism, however, as many questioned whether Batra was doing enough to be recommended, after a not-so-brilliant performance in 2019. But Batra remains unapologetic and says I don’t want to heed these comments. because that will affect my focus. My goal is to play well for my country, and I do. And I will continue to do so in the future. I will do my best in the tournaments and I have no need to prove anything to anyone. I just have to do better than before because I can only play well and let my work speak! Manika Batra now wants to make a mark at the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: Arijit Sen / HT) Batra, who played at her first Olympics in Rio in 2016, says the pandemic allowed her to improve her game. As a player, time was difficult during the pandemic because we couldn’t sit in one place. I initially practiced my fitness at home, and now that I look back, I realize that last year’s lockdown has given me more time to give my game more and practice my skills. Although it took its toll, my coach Sanmay Paranjape really calmed me down. I thank him for his help in dealing with the lockdown relapse, she adds. The expectations of the winner of Khel Ratna are now clearly higher. Does she feel the pressure? Expectations are our hi hoti hain jo accha karte hain. So I think if I take it positively that they expect me to bring home a medal, that will help my game. My training is going well so I am confident that I am doing the best for my country, says the table tennis player who currently trains in Pune, looking forward to her Olympic run. Another thing that inspires her is the tricolor, and she is often spotted wearing nails in the same color scheme at different tournaments. Like most people, I get goosebumps when I see the national flag or hear the national anthem. This way (when I paint my nails tricolor) I feel positive every time I pick up the paddle and look at my hands! Author tweets @bhagat_mallika Follow up more stories Facebook and Twitter







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos