Atlanta Braves News: Opening Day! MLB predictions and more
We made it! After a long and cold winter, the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball return on Thursday. The Braves will start the season (again) on the road, embarking on a six-game road trip with a three-game set in Philadelphia. The Braves haven’t officially announced their opening day roster, but the moves made over the weekend have anything but a late addition. We’ve put together an introduction to the opening day roster and one thing to keep an eye out for for every batter and pitcher. If you haven’t been following all spring, there’s a lot of great information in our Season Preview that can get you up to speed on where things started and where they are now.
2021 MLB predictions
The Talking Chop staff closed our season predictions on Wednesday with our picks for the division winners, the World Series winner, and every National League and American League major. Let us know what you think. If you missed any of our predictions, you can find them all here.
More Braves news
MLB.coms Mark Bowman is counting down five of the most memorable moments in Braves Opening Day history
MLB.coms Anthony Castrovince ranks the 10 best lineups in MLB for the 2021 season with the Atlanta Braves in fifth.
Major League Baseball released the list of the Top 10 Most Popular MLB JerseysMookie Betts and Cody Bellinger top the list. Atlantas Ronald Acua Jr. comes in at number 7.
MLB News
National GM Mike Rizzo announced on Wednesday that Washington will miss five players and one staff member for opening day after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
The Blue Jays will start the 2021 season without two protagonists. Both George Springer and Robbie Ray go to the list with 10 days injuredSpringer is recovering from a grade 2 oblique grade. Ray sustained a bruised left elbow after falling down stairs on March 23.
The Kansas City Royals placed shortstop Adalberto Mondesi on the list with 10 days injured because of a right oblique trunk.
The Miami Marlins announced a new deal for the naming rights for their home stadiumThe former Marlins Park will now be known as a loanDepot park.
Phillies Manager Joe Girardi announced this on Wednesday morning Hector Neris will get the teams closer if they need one on opening day. New signings Archie Bradley and Jose Alvarado will fit into setup roles.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes MLB stadiums will be at full capacity by midsummer.
